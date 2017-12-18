The Best Long-Wear Lipsticks (That Won’t Kiss Off at Midnight)

On New Year’s Eve, the stakes are high. The pressure to attend the perfect party, wear an exceptionally glamorous outfit, and snag a midnight kiss, is higher than on any other night of the year.

Once you’ve sorted your party plans, we can think of a few ways to spend the night that don't involve sneaking peeks at your pout to check how your lip color is holding up. Stressing out over your lipstick getting on your midnight kiss as you’re ringing in the New Year isn’t ideal either. Whether you’re loyal to a classic matte red lip or a soft pink hue is more your style, there’s a long-lasting lip color out there for you. The following eight beautiful shades put the “stick” in lipstick and will even stay put long after the countdown to midnight.

