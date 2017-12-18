The Best Long-Wear Lipsticks (That Won’t Kiss Off at Midnight)

On New Year’s Eve, the stakes are high. The pressure to attend the perfect party, wear an exceptionally glamorous outfit, and snag a midnight kiss, is higher than on any other night of the year.

Once you’ve sorted your party plans, we can think of a few ways to spend the night that don't involve sneaking peeks at your pout to check how your lip color is holding up. Stressing out over your lipstick getting on your midnight kiss as you’re ringing in the New Year isn’t ideal either. Whether you’re loyal to a classic matte red lip or a soft pink hue is more your style, there’s a long-lasting lip color out there for you. The following eight beautiful shades put the “stick” in lipstick and will even stay put long after the countdown to midnight.

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella

A red lip is a classic holiday look, but red smudges all over you and your midnight kiss probably aren’t part of your New Year’s Eve beauty equation. Nars' convenient, smear-proof pencil has a richly pigmented, matte finish like a traditional bullet, but is also hydrating.

NYX Turnt Up! Lipstick in Twisted 

NYX’s rich violet lipstick is an unexpected statement hue that won’t go unnoticed—or end up on your date after your New Year’s kiss.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Bella 

A single swipe of Stila’s liquid lipstick gives you a soft, thin shade. Two layers pack a bigger punch of intensely pigmented color with a barely-there shimmer. Whichever way you prefer to coat your lips, this non-sticky color won’t budge as you ring in the New Year.

Tom Ford Lip Color in Sable Smoke

The perfect nude lip is the best accessory for a dramatic smoky eye. Tom Ford’s natural bullet, dashed with the slightest flecks of gold, glides on smooth. And thanks to its creamy texture, won’t need to be touched up mid-party.

Smashbox Be legendary Matte Lipstick in Violet Riot 

Now’s the time of year to give a rich wine lip a try (hey, with holiday tippling they're going to look that way anyway). Smashbox’s matte lipstick glides on evenly and stays put without drying out your lips—a detail your midnight kiss will appreciate.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Oblivion 

New Year’s Eve is a great opportunity to try a color outside of your regular repertoire. Urban Decay’s rich brown shade is an alternative to your burgundy go-to that will complement a glam dress—and be the last one to leave the party.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Le Rouge Lipcolor in Forever Fuchsia 

If a light pink shade is part of your regular look, amp up your lips with a fuchsia upgrade that isn’t completely out of your comfort zone. This bullet holds its vivid color while keeping lips moisturized and kissable with a Vitamin E-packed formula.

Marc Jacbos Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème in Infamous

Marc Jacobs’s muted mauve looks like your lips, only better and slightly more kissable—just ask your party date. Made with seaberry and cocoa butter, the ultra-hydrating, long-wear formula feels lightweight, so it’s a great option if you don’t wear lipstick regularly.

