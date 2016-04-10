Curious About Liquid Matte Lipstick? Read These Pro Tips First

Erin Lukas
Apr 10, 2016

Call it the Kylie Jenner effect, but the 18-year old entrepreneur’s signature velvet matte lip now dominates our Instagram feeds. Then Jenner’s recent launch of her killer lip kits (that sold out in a blink of an eye) further proved these liquid to matte products aren't going anywhere. 

But if you've thought about dabbling in the trend and just aren't sure if these new products are for you, we turned to Talia Cich, Education Content Manager at Anastasia Beverly Hills, for some pro tips. Turns out applying the stuff from the tubes isn't as easy as your usual lipstick. Read on for the things you need to know.

Why Go Liquid?

There’s a number of traditional matte bullets to choose from, so why should you ditch your go-to color for its liquid counterpart? “Liquid matte formulas have longer wearing power,” says Cich. Their doefoot applicators also make even a super precise application a breeze, she adds.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Configuration, $20; anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Start At the Center

When applying a liquid matte, your starting point is the key to finishing with a rich, opaque look. “They should be applied starting in the center of the lip, and require minimal layers regardless of color,” reveals Cich. “Apply the amount that comes out on the applicator, starting at the center of the lip and blending out towards the edges. Use the angled tip to shape the lips.”

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Blushing Ambition 300, $8; target.com

Prep Lips with a Balm

One of the biggest downfalls of wearing a matte lip is that if your lips are dry to begin with, the color will only settle into any lines and accentuate flakes. While liquid formulas are a solution to this dilemma, Cich recommends prepping your pout with a balm before applying your color. “To ensure comfort on the lips and to prevent dryness, make sure lips are hydrated prior to the application," she suggests. "You can apply a lip balm and blot before applying the lipstick itself.”

Tarte Tartiest Creamy Matte Lip Paint in So Fetch, $20; sephora.com

Drop the Lip Liner

A liner and matte lip usually go hand-in-hand to keep the color on your lips and from bleeding onto your face. If you’re wearing a liquid matte you can save some time in your morning routine by skipping the liner—it’s not necessary. “Lip pencils are not required when using a liquid matte. I use the tip of the applicator to shape the lips like a pencil would. This can be done with any liquid matte shade,” says Cich. That being said, if you can’t bear to part with your liner, you can still use it with a liquid matte to elevate the look to the next level. “You can pair a liquid matte with a pencil if you want more of a multi-dimensional, sculpted look,” suggests Cich. 

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick in Bend and Snap!, $21; sephora.com

Removal Isn’t That Difficult

Contrary to what you might think, getting the highly pigmented color completely off of your lips doesn’t have to be difficult. Cich’s pro tip? A dime-sized amount of makeup remover. She reveals that the best—and quickest—way to remove a long-wear, waterproof liquid matte lipstick is using an oil-based makeup remover because it will lift the product without drying out your lips.

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Nude Thrill, $7; target.com

