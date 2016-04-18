Lipstick for the Girl Who Might Have a Lip Gloss Hoarding Issue

Don't get me wrong—I have no issues with lip gloss. Well, if we're talking about collecting too many tubes, perhaps I do. Fine, whatever. I'm #guilty. But even though I've gotta thing for gloss, I'm just as into lipstick. So what's my happy medium? As you may have guessed, it's liquid lipstick. It has the staying power of a traditional tube, but it applies and looks just like the gloss you've been hoarding since the 7th grade. 

In case you need another or are still wondering why Kylie Jenner picked this as her debut product, check out the roundup below. 

Dollup Beauty Matte Lip Spread 

This may be the first time you've heard of this makeup brand, and we can bet you won't forget it after you try it out. Dollup Beauty's Matte Lip Spread is essentially a liquid lipstick, yes, but the color payoff is incredibly. I tested out #101, a red-orange, and fell in L-O-V-E.

Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick

Not that liquid lipstick takes up all that much space, but anything that's available in travel size grabs out attention. This liquid lipstick from Hourglass comes in your conventional size, plus a teeny tiny version for those days when all you really feel like carrying around is your wallet. 

Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick

Buxom is known for making lipstick that, well, doesn't feel like anything on your lips at all. Believe me, that's a lovely, lovely feeling. This one is available in 12 different shades, for all those ladies out there who like their options. My personal fave? Definitely Centerfold. 

Pop Beauty Permanent Pout Liquid Lipstick

Sorry, I hope you have room in your makeup bag. This one is gold, and it comes in six spring-appropriate colors. If that doesn't spell out essential, I don't know what does. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

When the new spring shades of Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick hit the MIMI HQ, let's just say the entire team freaked out. The intense matte color is like none other than you've ever experienced before, and it stays put through lunch and a coffee. Now that is impressive. We're big fans of Madison (a pretty plum) and RIO (the hottest hot pink you'll ever see).

Sonia Kashuk Knock Out Beauty Liquid Lipstick 

The packaging of this liquid lipstick is enough to make you (temporarily) give up your lip gloss. As a part of Sonia Kashuk's Knock Out Beauty collection, this lippie has prints of artist Dana Louise Kirkpatrick's work — boxing gloves and other awesome sketches — all over it.

