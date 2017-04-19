The Lip Product Cocktails InStyle’s Beauty Team Loves

Amanda Etkind
Apr 18, 2017

Searching for a flattering lipstick is similar to finding your perfect LBD. With an endless amount of finishes, textures, and shades, it can feel like an overwhelming task. Instead of leaving your perfect pucker to just one product, why not mix and layer several to get a personalized look? InStyle's beauty team shares the lip color combos they can’t live without.

MAC Ruby Woo Lip Pencil, MAC Lady Danger Lipstick, and MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color in Quite the Standout

“When it comes to my lip look, let’s just say I think effortless is overrated. I love a good orange based red—or as we call it in the InStyle beauty department—rorange. I start by lining my lips with MAC Ruby Woo Lip Pencil ($18; maccosmetics.com). Then I go to my standard red: MAC Lady Danger ($17; nordstrom.com). Finally, I swipe on MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color in Quite the Standout ($20; bloomingdales.com). I let it set for a minute and then I re-line my lips to make the shape perfect. I recommend wearing very little other makeup on your face because this lip is a statement!” – Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Revlon Kiss Lip Balm in Berry Burst, and Tom Ford Bradley Lip Color

“I love this Revlon lip balm ($5; ulta.com )because it has an SPF 20 and quickly hydrates my lips without being too greasy, prepping them for lipstick application that will last. I live for Tom Ford Lipstick and Bradley ($36; sephora.com) layers beautifully over this balm, giving my lips a hint of pink with just the right amount of shine.” – Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Glossier Generation G Matte Lipstick in Zip and RMS Living Luminzier

“I like to pair the Glossier lip stain ($18; glossier.com) with—wait for it—highlighter. I dab just a tiny bit of RMS Living Luminizer ($38 ;nordstrom.com) at my Cupid’s bow to give my lip line some definition.” –Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

Charlotte Tilbury Valentine Lipstick and Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask

“I’ve been into pinky-nudes lately, and I love how Charlotte Tilbury’s Valentine shade ($34; charlottetilbury.com) gives my natural color a just-bitten appearance without looking too intense. I’ll add a dab of the Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask ($26; sephora.com) over the top to give it some slip, and some extra hydration. Technically, you’re supposed to wipe it off after a few minutes, but repurposing the product, as a heavy-duty balm I wear all day certainly doesn’t hurt.”-  Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Sex Machine and Glossier Balm Dotcom 

“My lipstick routine is how I like my actual cocktails: unfussy. I usually stick to a single shade when I’m wearing lipstick. NARS’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Sex Machine ($27; narscosmetics.com) is a mauve-pink that’s my go-to everyday shade. Although it’s matte, it doesn’t ever dry out my lips or settle into cracks. Since I like the rest of my complexion dewy, I like to dab a pea-sized amount of Glossier’s Balm Dotcom ($12; glossier.com) over the lipstick to give it a softer finish.” – Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Tarte Color Splash Lipstick in Salt Lyfe and Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer in Moonglow

“When I’m in the mood for a nude glossy lip (think Christina Aguilera’s Dirty music video look circa early 2000) I turn to two never-fail products. First, I swipe on Tarte’s incredibly creamy Color Splash lipstick in their cool-toned mauve shade ($21; tartecosmetics.com). The pinkish-mauve hue instantly perks up my natural lip tone, and the smooth formula doesn't settle into lip lines. To finish off the look, I pop a bit of Marc Jacobs Beauty Moonglow Lip Lacquer ($28; sephora.com) on the center for an extra pouty effect.” –Amanda Etkind, Beauty Intern

