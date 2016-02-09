Couldn't Get Your Hands on the Sold Out Kylie Lip Kit? Buy These Instead

It happened to us: we were all queued up, our cart full of all of the new shades of the Kylie Lip Kit on kyliecosmetics.com... and then the completely imaginable happened (because let's face it, we can't say we're surprised): "Sorry, these products can no longer be purchased because they are sold out." Five whole minutes after they launched, because #KingKylie. Don't you worry, we're still planning to get our little paws on the actual Kylie Lip Kit collection, but in the meantime, we found some liquid lipsticks that are pretty much identical to wear while sharpening our reflexes to click a little bit faster the next time the Lip Kits are back in stock.

1) Lip Kit: Posie K, Dupe: Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Soft Lilac

Of all the colors in Kylie's ever-expanding Lip Kit range, Posie was likely the hardest to find a shade match. It's simultaneously mauve and neon, which makes no sense (in the best way). After hours of searching and swatching, we stumbled upon Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Soft Lilac ($20; macys.com), which is the closest thing you can get to Posie K, as far as our research goes.

2) Lip Kit: Koko K, Dupe: Stila Stay All Day Lipstick in Baci

There's a reason why Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick has a cult following. It does exactly what it says it does in its name, and it has some of the best color ranges around. Beso will always be featured in our makeup bags. But, that's a digression, because the shade Baci ($24; sephora.com) is the perfect pinky nude, and pretty much identical to KoKo K.

3) Lip Kit: Mary Jo K, Dupe: Ciaté London Liquid Velvet Matte Lip Slick in Diva

Mary Jo K is not only the brightest of the new additions to Kylie Lip Kit, but it is also the brightest of the entire range. A bold red and very blue one. So blue that it's almost pink. Enter Ciaté London Liquid Velvet Matte Lip Slick in Diva ($19; sephora.com), a very blue toned, BRIGHT, true red. It makes a statement just like Mary Jo K.

4) Lip Kit: Dolce K, Dupe: NYX Lip Lingerie in Corset

Dolce K is the browner of the nudes in the Lip Kit collection, but it's more nude than brown. Luckily for us, NYX released a collection of matte liquid lipsticks called Lip Lingerie, and they are (very appropriately) all of the nude variety. Corset ($7; nyxcosmetics.com) is a very close brown-nude match to Dolce K. Oh, and it's less than 10 bucks.

5) Lip Kit: Candy K, Dupe: ColourPop in Midi

If Dolce K was the brownish nude of the Lip Kits, then Candy K is her peachy, soft, beige. It's the nudest of the nudes, and really makes a statement. ColourPop makes a neutral beige called Midi ($6; colourpop.com) that is so similar you can barely tell the difference and it's a bargain.

6) Lip Kit: True Brown K, Dupe: Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Lipstick in Dominatrix

As the name would suggest, True Brown K is truly a brown. Jeffree Star makes an amazing, SUPER matte, brown lipstick called Dominatrix ($18; jeffreestarcosmetics.com) that is almost the exact shade and tone as True Brown K. This rich, chocolate brown looks good enough to eat.

Try 'em out and tell us what you think! We're #obsessed.