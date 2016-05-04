Lime Crime Just Shared a Sneak Peek of Their New Lipstick Duo

Lime Crime is the Internet's favorite indie makeup line—you don't need us to tell you that. Their packaging is always fun and whimsical (often literally involves unicorns and glitter) and their products are pigmented and vivid. Recently, Lime Crime took to their Snapchat and Instagram to share a sneak peek of an upcoming lip duo called "I Only Have 2 Moods."

#2moods #comingsoon 🍥🌑 Follow us on Snapchat for more reveals, user 'limecrimemakeup'. A video posted by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on May 3, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Lime Crime hasn't given us much information, but from what we can gather the set will include two of their Velvetine lipsticks — a light pink that they've dubbed "Marshmallows" and a dark purple/black shade called "Total Darkness". The packing is adorable and while we're not exactly sure who the illustration is of, we have a few guesses — Sia? Cruella? Melanie Martinez? Either way we can wait to hear more about this cute duo!