Hilary Duff Revealed the Lip-Plumping Gloss Behind Her Pillowy, Cherry-Stained Pout

When it comes to lip products, I'm always looking for two things: something that'll make my lips look a little bigger while leaving a natural, pretty tint. There are many plumpers and stains that do those things separately, but Hilary Duff found a best-selling lippie that does both — and it has anti-aging benefits to boot.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to post about Lawless Beauty's Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Gloss. She posted a close-up of her glossy, cherry-stained lips, tagging the brand and writing, "Here for the cherry vanilla lip gloss."

The lip-plumping gloss left Duff with an effortless-looking, pillowy pout, so it's no wonder the product has been in and out of stock at Sephora ever since it launched. The best-selling treatment makes your lips look fuller and plumper, and even reduces fine lines with consistent use. Infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, shea butter, and the brand's Maxi-Lip complex — which Lawless Beauty says is "scientifically and clinically proven" to increase lip volume and decrease wrinkles — the gloss comes in eight shades, including Duff's Cherry Vanilla, a sheer red, Daisy Pink, a creamy baby pink, and Glazed, a peachy nude with a pearl finish.

Shop now: $25; lawlessbeauty.com and sephora.com

More than 500 Sephora shoppers left the lip gloss a five-star rating, raving that it has a "phenomenal plumping effect." "This plumper is one of the only [ones] I've found that doesn't burn my lips to a crisp," one customer wrote. "The color is also incredibly beautiful and I feel like it would go great on any skin tone. I have small lips that I'm insecure about, so I'm in love with this."

Many people also note that the Lawless Beauty gloss isn't sticky and leaves a sheer but pigmented tint. "I was a little nervous of it being too much of a red tint but it just enhanced my normal lip color," one person wrote about the cherry vanilla shade.

There's no guarantee the Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss will be in stock once everyone finds out about Duff's secret, so I suggest adding one (or two) to your cart ASAP.