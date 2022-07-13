Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club

Amazon's #1 best-selling beauty product "plumps lips and makes them look younger,” according to a shopper in their 60s. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Laneige Lip Mask
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

It is hard for me to think of a beauty product more widely used and praised than Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask. The famed lip treatment is absolutely everywhere; it's approved by editors, 14.6 million TikTokers, and even celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney (the brand's current spokesperson), ​​Zoe Saldaña, Brooke Shields… the list goes on and on.

Although it's posited as an overnight treatment that will give you smooth, hydrated, and supple lips by the morning, its de facto use by many has been as a daily lip balm. Currently the number one best-selling beauty product across all of Amazon, it's $22 at full price — not a cheap buy, but according to the long list of celebrity fans, as well as the 6,800+ five-star reviewers on the site, it's worth the money. And right now, Amazon Prime members can get it for 30 percent off during the last stretch of Prime Day.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask comes in six variations and flavors — four of which are included in the sale: the original option, a vanilla flavor, gummy bear, and sweet candy. Regardless of which you pick, they all have the same beloved formula that has eight antioxidant-rich berries and the brand's unique moisture-trapping technology that seals in hydration for hours on end.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $17 (Originally $22); amazon.com

One person who has several sensitivities and allergies said that most other products didn't help their "itchy, swollen, dry, chapped, and splitting" lips. "I use this product overnight and my lips have never felt better!" they continued. "They're soft and plump, and there's no irritation at all… a little goes a long way and it's such good value for all it does."

A 61-year-old reviewer with dry lips said it "stays on all night… I think it even plumps my lips up and makes them look younger." According to this person, lipstick even goes on smoother.

Shoppers say that it works so well, you won't find yourself reapplying it every hour — which also makes the small tub last a long time. A final user said that they've been so entranced with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that they want to "kick" themselves when they forget to put it on at night because "the difference is palpable."

The long list of celebrity fans and adoring shoppers confirms that this is the last product you will ever need for a supple, hydrated pout. Grab one of the four on-sale flavors of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ASAP before Prime Day ends tonight — or it sells out first.

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Amazon Prime Olaplex Sale
Olaplex's On-Sale Serum Restores "Softness, Shine, and Strength" to Brillo-Like Hair, Shoppers Say
Shoppers Call This Discounted British Face Oil "Money" for Mature Skin
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This "Regenerating" Face Oil Leaves Skin Supple and Plump
Jennifer Garner + Anne Hathaway's Virtue products
The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale
Prime Day Hailey Bieber
The Fuss-Free Self-Tanning Brand Used by Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber Is Finally on Sale
Beauty Tatcha
I Can Vouch for This Luxe Skincare Brand That Actually Works — and I've Never Seen It This Discounted
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off
40 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 68% Off
NuFace Amazon Prime
The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and More Celebrities Is 31% Off Today
Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans on Sale
Jennifer Garner Says This Comfortable Denim Brand Fits "Just Right," and It's Up to 88% Off Today Only
Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them “Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed”
Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them "Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed"
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale
Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale
Early APD L'Oreal Revitalift Serum
A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day