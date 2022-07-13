Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club

It is hard for me to think of a beauty product more widely used and praised than Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask. The famed lip treatment is absolutely everywhere; it's approved by editors, 14.6 million TikTokers, and even celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney (the brand's current spokesperson), ​​Zoe Saldaña, Brooke Shields… the list goes on and on.

Although it's posited as an overnight treatment that will give you smooth, hydrated, and supple lips by the morning, its de facto use by many has been as a daily lip balm. Currently the number one best-selling beauty product across all of Amazon, it's $22 at full price — not a cheap buy, but according to the long list of celebrity fans, as well as the 6,800+ five-star reviewers on the site, it's worth the money. And right now, Amazon Prime members can get it for 30 percent off during the last stretch of Prime Day.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask comes in six variations and flavors — four of which are included in the sale: the original option, a vanilla flavor, gummy bear, and sweet candy. Regardless of which you pick, they all have the same beloved formula that has eight antioxidant-rich berries and the brand's unique moisture-trapping technology that seals in hydration for hours on end.

One person who has several sensitivities and allergies said that most other products didn't help their "itchy, swollen, dry, chapped, and splitting" lips. "I use this product overnight and my lips have never felt better!" they continued. "They're soft and plump, and there's no irritation at all… a little goes a long way and it's such good value for all it does."

A 61-year-old reviewer with dry lips said it "stays on all night… I think it even plumps my lips up and makes them look younger." According to this person, lipstick even goes on smoother.

Shoppers say that it works so well, you won't find yourself reapplying it every hour — which also makes the small tub last a long time. A final user said that they've been so entranced with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that they want to "kick" themselves when they forget to put it on at night because "the difference is palpable."

The long list of celebrity fans and adoring shoppers confirms that this is the last product you will ever need for a supple, hydrated pout. Grab one of the four on-sale flavors of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ASAP before Prime Day ends tonight — or it sells out first.

