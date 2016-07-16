Kylie Jenner Dedicates New Lip Kit Color to Kris Jenner

Just when the buzz around Kylie Jenner's lip kits had died down a bit, she announced three gorgeous new colors that are sure to sell out in a flash. Yesterday, the youngest sister in the Kardashian clan took to Snapchat and Instagram to show off the summer shades for her matte lip kit collection, and they're worth setting an alarm to grab, if we do say so ourselves.

The latest hues in Jenner's collection are called Kristen, Maliboo, and Ginger. Kristen is a gorgeous shade of reddish pink dedicated to mama Kris Jenner (and Kylie is wearing it in the image above)!

Maliboo is a light mauvey pink shade, and Ginger is a brick red color, modeled by Jenner in the Instagram pic below.

Kristen • Maliboo • Ginger A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 15, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

Head over to @kyliecosmetics page or my snapchat to get all the details about my new lip kit colors launching next week 😋 #summersurprises A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 15, 2016 at 5:38pm PDT

The new matte lipsticks are the perfect hues for summer, and we're willing to bet it will be tough to get your hands on the lovely shades when they're first released. Luckily, Jenner gave her Snapchat followers a heads up on exactly when they can snatch up Kristen, Maliboo, and Ginger lip kits—the first two shades will be on sale July 20 at 3 p.m. PST, and Ginger will be released two days later on July 22.

kyliejenner / snapchat

kyliejenner / snapchat

If you're as smitten with these new releases as we are, you'd better set your alarm now. The only way to score these hot lip colors is to be online the moment they're released—keeping your fingers crossed is highly recommended.

