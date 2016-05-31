There Is a Surprise Kylie Lip Kit Restock Happening Today

If it seems like we can't stop talking about the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, it's because we actually can't. Between new shade releases, new formulas, and the constant sell outs, there's a lot to talk about. Today, Kylie blessed us with news of a surprise Kylie Cosmetics restock. Kylie first shared the news via a Snapchat pic captioned, "surprise another lip kit restock is today."

What a lovely announcement to receive the Tuesday after a long weekend. We needed it.

Kylie Jenner Snapchat

It's a big restock, too. Every shade of Lip Kits, glosses, and metals will be restocked on her beauty site, although it does not seem like Majesty (the black metal shade she debuted on Instagram) will be available this restock, Exposed — her latest matte Lip Kit — will be available. The restock happens today at 4 PM PT and 7 PM ET. It's short notice, but we believe in you (and ourselves). Maybe we'll finally be able to get our hands on a kit (or four).

RELATED: Presenting, the Most Sophisticated Bubble Bath You Will Ever Take