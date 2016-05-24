Attention: Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Black Metal Matte Lipstick

Getty Images

She announced it via Instagram, of course.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 24, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

The metallic lip isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Ever since Kylie Cosmetics debuted their metal matte shades, a ton of companies have been following suit. Kylie clearly isn't slowing down on her metallic takeover either, as today she announced yet another new shade — a black metal matte lipstick hue called Majesty. Unexpected, yes, but so, so good. 

We'll let the pictures explain. 

RELATED: This Woman Found Her Middle School Makeup Stash, and It Was Epic

Kylie took to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram to share several photos of Majesty (when she commits to a theme she really commits). In a word, it looks awesome. 

Kylie's #comingsoon hashtags have us foaming at the mouth, and it's said to be launching this month! The color is darker than what you would expect for a summer shade, but we sure it won't have any trouble selling out.

NEW SHADE ALERT! Black metal matte. #MAJESTY

A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

We should note that Kylie isn't the only celeb who recently launched a black lipstick. In Katy Perry's new CoverGirl line, the celeb released a demi-matte black lipstick hue that is worth the $$$. She even wore it to the Met Gala with bleached brows – talk about a beauty statement. 

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit Boxes Are Getting a Major Makeover

My new black metal matte lipstick I just couldn't wait to share 😝 coming super soon. Check snapchat!

A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!