Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! See 5 of Her Best Nude Lip Moments This Past Year

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Samantha Faragalli
Oct 21, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

In honor of Kim Kardashian West’s 35th birthday, we’re honing in on some of her most memorable nude lip moments this past year. The mom-to-be is known to effortlessly rock a neutral pout time and time again, which is why we’ve rounded up our top five favorite looks of hers—everything from her subtle matte lip at the VMA’s to her glossy kiss at the 2015 Time 100 Gala. Scroll down to see her best, and pucker up on your own by shopping the exact lippies she wore. Happy birthday Kim! 

1 of 5 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Courtesy

 2015 Video Music Awards  

Urban Decay Matte Revolution Lipstick in Stark Naked, $22; sephora.com

2 of 5 Karwai Tang/WireImage, Courtesy

2015 Met Gala

Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Lip Gel in Anais, $30; sephora.com

3 of 5 Andrew Toth/FilmMagic, Courtesy

2015 Time 100 Gala

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Dainty, $16; macys.com

4 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Courtesy

57th Annual Grammy Awards

Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Gloss in Naked, $46; nordstrom.com

5 of 5 Will Alexander/WENN.com, Courtesy

Street Style

K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Nude Kate, $32; nordstrom.com

