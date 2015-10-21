Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian! See 5 of Her Best Nude Lip Moments This Past Year

In honor of Kim Kardashian West’s 35th birthday, we’re honing in on some of her most memorable nude lip moments this past year. The mom-to-be is known to effortlessly rock a neutral pout time and time again, which is why we’ve rounded up our top five favorite looks of hers—everything from her subtle matte lip at the VMA’s to her glossy kiss at the 2015 Time 100 Gala. Scroll down to see her best, and pucker up on your own by shopping the exact lippies she wore. Happy birthday Kim!