Julianne Hough Just Picked Out Your New Favorite Vampy Lipstick

Eventually we'll stop talking about Julianne Hough's endless supply of beauty looks on Dancing With The Stars, but today is not that day.

Julianne's looks on DWTS have all been pretty spectacular, ethereal, and magical. Seriously, she's transformed into a Disney princess like a million times, so you get the picture.

Yesterday, Julianne gave us another serious look, but this time it was a little bit edgier than normal. Julianne rocked an LBD and seriously paired back makeup with the exception of a dark vampy lip. It's the wow factor, if you will.

Fortunately for us, we didn't have to spend all day guessing what the closest approximation to that lip color is because Spencer Barnes, Julianne's makeup artist, shared the exact shade.

The lip comes courtesy of LORAC's Alter Ego Lipstick in Dominatrix ($17; nordstrom.com).

The shade also looks like it lends itself to an easy ombré look (our original thought was that this was at least three shades of lipsticks), which is a major trend this season.

Basically, long live Julianne's DWTS judging gig.