Julianne Hough's Weird Trick for Creating Custom Lipstick Shades

We have all been there — that excruciating moment when you realize you've been staring at lipstick swatches for hours and you can't even tell the difference between yellow and red anymore, but you still haven't found the exact hue to match your dress. Well, Julianne Hough has a trick for that.

Hough's "recipe," which she posted on her website, only requires some loose eyeshadow and petroleum jelly like Vaseline or Aquaphor. She says to mix the ingredients together and microwave them until liquid. Before you can apply your dream lipstick color, just set the mixture aside until it turns into a wax or jelly. Interesting...

Have you ever wanted to create a lipstick shade that's perfect for you? Now you can! This DIY let's you create the shade of your dreams, and I can't wait to see what you all come up with. 🔗 in bio! A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 4, 2016 at 6:02am PDT

Since we also wanted to make sure the ingredients are safe to use (because eye products for lips?!), we asked New York City-based dermatologist, Dr. Whitney Bowe her opinion about using eye products on your lips.

"I love that recipe! [The] only catch is — some counterfeit eyeshadows are made with heavy metals that shouldn't be worn on the lips. When you lick the lips, you potentially ingest those metals and that can do harm over time," Dr. Bowe said.

To avoid any health risks, she recommends you only use eyeshadows purchased from reputable places or from a brand you trust. Make sure to check your products for any important notes, and of course, if you have any concerns or are unsure, you should definitely contact your derm.

RELATED: Of Course, Julianne Hough's Hair Looks Perfect at 5 a.m.