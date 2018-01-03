Daily Beauty Buzz: Jessica Chastain's Red Lipstick

Fact: The beauty myth that redheads can't wear red lipstick simply isn't true.

It's one of those unwritten makeup rules—like blue eyeshadow will always be tacky or never wearing a bold eye and lip together—that have been proven wrong so many times that we should just forget they exist in the first place.

The latest example: the classic matte red lipstick that Jessica Chastain wore to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. If you are a redhead, it might be a little more tricky to find a lipstick shade that will work with your complexion and hair color, but it's not impossible.

Take a cue from the actress and instead of directly matching your lipstick to your hair, pick a shade that complements your skin's undertones. In Chastain's case, she chose a slightly plummy blue-red lipstick because she has a cooler complexion. We don't know the exact bullet that the actress used, but we like Chanel's Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in N°1 ($37; chanel.com).

To keep the focus on her lips, Chastain kept the rest of her makeup simple with groomed brows, taupe eyeshadow across her lids, and rosy blush on her cheeks. As for her hair, she styled her signature copper hair in soft, loose waves.