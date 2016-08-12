This Is Jessica Alba's Go-To Red Lip, Y'All

When it comes to beauty staples like the bold red lip, Jessica Alba is just like us. The actress, who was on the cover of InStyle's July issue, told us that when it comes to beauty and makeup, her go-to products are usually from the Honest Company. "Just find something that doesn't irritate your skin, and doesn't cause inflammation, and doesn't overly dry or make you overly oily," she said.

So it's not surprising that her favorite red shade, Strawberry Kiss, comes from the company's line of demi-matte lip crayons. The warm red hue is also rich in jojoba seed oil, murumuru butter, and shea butter to moisturize your lips. She took to Instagram to share a snap of her sporting the pretty color.

Been on a #redlips💋 kick @honest_beauty #strawberrykiss #lipcrayon #honestbeauty A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 11, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

Sometimes the secret to a gorgeous look is as simple as a tube of red lipstick. Plus, we at MIMI believe that happiness is found in lipstick, so there might be something to that, too.