Daily Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Hudson's Fuchsia Lip 

If you're a fan of this year's monochromatic makeup trend but want to take the look to the next level, Jennifer Hudson's fuchsia makeup your answer.

On the red carpet, the majority of monochromatic looks we've seen on stars have been soft eyeshadow shades or smoky eyes paired with a sheer lip in the same color family. At her Stand Up To Cancer benefit concert in Miami over the weekend, Hudson coordinated her shimmery pink eyeshadow with a bold fuchsia lipstick. The demi-matte finish of Hudson's hue keeps the shade from looking too harsh against her sparkly eye makeup.

For a similar shade, try Bite Beauty's Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Dragonfruit ($26; sephora.com). This creamy lipstick delivers high-impact color in a single swipe while keeping lips soft and smooth.

Groomed brows and light blush complimented Hudson's monochromatic look, while a sleek, high ponytail kept the focus on her vibrant makeup.