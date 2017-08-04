Daily Beauty Buzz: Jenna Dewan Tatum's Fuchsia Lipstick 

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Remember that the beginning of the summer when we said that berry would be the unexpected lip color you're going to want to wear all season long? Jenna Dewan Tatum just confirmed it with her makeup look at the premiere of Amazon's new series Comrade Detective.

Tatum's pro Patrick Ta took the trend one step further by coating her lips with a vibrant fuchsia shade that coordinated with her Marchesa dress. For a similar lippie, try NARS' Powermatte Lip Pigment in Give It Up ($26; sephora.com). This long-wear lipstick dries with a velvet finish, but won't settle into fine lines or get flaky like many other liquid matte formulas.

Ta kept the rest of Tatum's makeup in the same color family by dabbing a touch of fuchsia shadow in the inner corners of her eyes, and draped blush on her cheekbones.

Millennial pink, what's good?