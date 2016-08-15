Taking Off Every Bit of Your Lipstick Has Never Been Easier—Really

Why should you have only one lipstick option a day. I mean, really...

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Aug 15, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
<p>RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes&nbsp;</p>
RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes 

I'm not sure if it was sorcery or science that figured out a way to make wipes that are saturated (although not sopping) in coconut oil, but they are blooming amazing. Probably my all-time favorite makeup wipe. Not only do they get every ounce of makeup off, including the deepest, darkest lipstick pigments, but they leave your skin conditioned and comfy, instead of dried out and tight. Magic pure and simple. 

$16 SHOP NOW
<p>Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Toweletes for Face &amp; Eyes&nbsp;</p>
Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Toweletes for Face & Eyes 

As far as a consistent formulation goes, there's not an iteration of the TTDO range that I haven't loved. I simply do not let my collection go without it. But these wipes in particular are great for removing lipstick. Keep a pack at your desk and swap your lippie throughout the day as you please.

$14 SHOP NOW
<p>Bite Lush Lip Wipes&nbsp;</p>
Bite Lush Lip Wipes 

Bite is famous for their lipsticks, so it makes perfect sense that their lipstick removing wipe is totally baller. They are so soothing and they prep your lips for lip color. Plus, like the RMS version, they are individually wrapped, which is super convenient when you want to slip one into a clutch.

$12 SHOP NOW
<p>Tool Cool For School Kazkaza Cleansing Wipes</p>
Tool Cool For School Kazkaza Cleansing Wipes

These are super compact, non-drying, and effective. Pop a package in your makeup bag, and they will always have your back. They'll even fight through long-wearing, liquid lipstick. Bonus points for the cleansing water, which is actually made of carrots... as in super replenishing for your lips. 

$6 SHOP NOW
