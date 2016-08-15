Taking Off Every Bit of Your Lipstick Has Never Been Easier—Really

I suffer from what psychologists around the world call "lipstick indecision." Symptoms include never being able to choose definitively what lipstick you will wear all day long, so instead, people who suffer from this condition lug around about a minimum of five lipsticks with them at all times. I'm just kidding—it's not a diagnosable condition, but it definitely is a burden. This is mostly because effectively removing lipstick can be a pain if you are ill-equipped. But thanks to the following genius products, I'm never feeling ill-equipped, that's for sure.