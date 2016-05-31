Get Excited: Huda Beauty Is Releasing Liquid Lipsticks

Any news about new products from Huda Beauty is almost always met with a resounding YAS from the Internet. Seriously, she could probably sell sand in a desert. Huda Kattan really knows her makeup (13.6 million people trust her, that says a lot), which you can tell from her line of Lip Contours, which you can definitely tell are made by someone who loves their makeup. And in a continued effort to make all our dreams come true, Huda announced yesterday via her Instagram that she is working on a line of liquid lipsticks.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipsticks coming soon 💋💋 wearing Bombshell Lip Contour + Liquid Matte photography @browning_hill styling @christiankasha hair @annesofiebegtrup A photo posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on May 30, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

In the picture Huda is wearing her Huda Beauty Lip Contour in Bombshell with a liquid lipstick. There's not too much information on the product yet, but we're thinking that we'll be getting liquid lipsticks that correspond to her existing Lip Contour colors — basically like a Kylie Cosmetics pick-and-mix lip kit. We don't have any details on the line's release date, but obviously — count us in.