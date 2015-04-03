Black Lipstick: Scary, But Also Just Really Freaking Cool

Black lipstick continues to be featured on the runway, most notably this season during the Giles show in London and Emanuel Ungaro in Paris. While the models looked chic—and the Instagrams even chicer—it's not an everyday look most of us can wear. Or a nighttime look, for that matter.

Beautiful @KendallJenner walking the @guineapiggiles fashion show in London today!!! #Giles #LFW #KendallontheKatwalk #proudmama A photo posted by @krisjenner on Feb 23, 2015 at 12:34pm PST

A lipstick enthusiast myself, I was certain I would be able to pull off the trend with ease. I have a few maroon and deep purple hues I LOVE, and figured a bit more intensity wouldn't be a big deal. Admittedly, buying a tube wasn't high on my list of to-dos, but after receiving Lime Crime Black Velvet lip gloss ($20; nastygal.com) from a friend as a gift, I gave it whirl one Friday night. I figured it would give off dangerously sophisticated vibes, but boy, was I wrong.

Upon initial application, I knew I couldn't leave the house. My friends quickly agreed and I wiped it off within seconds. Disappointing, I know. After that shocking incident, it took a month for me to get back on the horse. This time, I wore the lipstick during the day... to work. I was in all black and to be honest, felt pretty cool. Experimenting with more extreme fashion and beauty choices comes easier to me during the day, so it wasn't surprising that I felt more at ease in a corporate office setting than over casual drinks with friends. What was surprising is that nobody said anything! Except for a few teenage girls on the subway.

My co-workers agreed that while I looked chic, my all black ensemble veered more goth than sartorial risk-taker. Just one week later, I was ready for take three. Super-obsessed with pulling off the monochrome white look in a sophisticated, casual kind of way, I paired my white Adidas Superstars with white jeans, a fuzzy, cropped sweater, and you guessed it, the black lipstick. The results speak for themselves, frankly. I finally found the perfect outfit to pair with my black lipstick.

While I had a good time experimenting with this shade and will be wearing it again soon, I'm definitely not ditching my go-to maroons and deep purple shades either. If you're more comfortable rocking a solid oxblood shade for spring (yes, you can), here are my all-time favorites.

Maroon

Smashbox Be Legendary Long-Wear Lip Lacquer in Bordeaux, $24; sephora.com

NYX Butter Lipstick in Maroon, $5.99; target.com

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Bette, $32; sephora.com

Deep Purple

Revlon Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Va Va Violet, $8.79; walgreens.com

M·A·C Lipstick in Sin, $16; macys.com

Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in 456 Erik, $36; chanel.com

Black

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Matte Lip Tar in Tarred, $18; occmakeup.com

Lime Crime Velvetine Lip Stain in Black Velvet, $20; nastygal.com

Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Intense in Satin Black, $20; sephora.com