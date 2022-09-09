This TikTok-Favorite Lip Gloss Gives Me a Plump Pout Without the Burn

I'm all about looking dewy — give me a luminizing skin tint and liquid blush and I'm good to go. Despite striving for that glass skin look, lip gloss has never been my thing. They tend to be sticky and those that promise to plump just burn, and, at the end of the day, most don't really seem to offer what Vaseline can't. But as anyone who scrolls through TikTok can tell you, it just took one viral video to convince me to buy a plumping lip gloss I wouldn't have added to my cart otherwise — and now, I'm obsessed with it.

I was initially sold on the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm because of the color it seemed to provide. It took TikTok users one simple swipe to complete their lip look — the glossy balm added a pretty, buildable-but-subtle pigment and juicy-looking shine. Plus, the promise of hydration and a plump pout without the sting didn't hurt.

Since I was looking for something to complement my natural lip color for those no-makeup makeup days, I opted for the Hourglass balm in Mist, a subtle pink shade. As I swiped it on, I anxiously awaited the lip-plumping burn I'm so used to from past experiences; I was convinced you couldn't get a plumped lip without first enduring pain. To my surprise, the burn never came — instead I was met with a mint-like tingle, a similar sensation to applying a peppermint lip balm. Not having to endure pain for a glossy lip? Yeah, the Phantom Volumizing balm was already off to a good start.

Though not dramatically plumped, my lips were noticeably fuller and the color looked like my natural lip shade, but better. The barely-there pigment is great for days when I'm going for a minimal makeup look. If you want something that stands out just a touch more, the Hourglass gloss is available in a range of darker shades like Thrill, a cherry red, and Entice, a deeper burgundy.

In addition to the added plump, color, and shine, the gloss actually left my lips feeling hydrated. Whereas many lip volumizers may plump a little too much, leaving you with dry lips desperate for a layer of lip balm, the Hourglass one nourished thanks to its infusion of emollients and oils. Long story short? On days when I want a subtle lip that looks as good as it feels, I'm opting for the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm. Grab yours at Amazon or Ulta before TikTok inevitably sells it out.