This TikTok-Favorite Lip Gloss Gives Me a Plump Pout Without the Burn

Plus, it's much more hydrating than others I've tried.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on September 9, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This TikTok-Favorite Lipgloss Plumps My Lips Without Any Burn
Photo: hourglass/Instagram

I'm all about looking dewy — give me a luminizing skin tint and liquid blush and I'm good to go. Despite striving for that glass skin look, lip gloss has never been my thing. They tend to be sticky and those that promise to plump just burn, and, at the end of the day, most don't really seem to offer what Vaseline can't. But as anyone who scrolls through TikTok can tell you, it just took one viral video to convince me to buy a plumping lip gloss I wouldn't have added to my cart otherwise — and now, I'm obsessed with it.

I was initially sold on the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm because of the color it seemed to provide. It took TikTok users one simple swipe to complete their lip look — the glossy balm added a pretty, buildable-but-subtle pigment and juicy-looking shine. Plus, the promise of hydration and a plump pout without the sting didn't hurt.

Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; amazon.com and ulta.com

Since I was looking for something to complement my natural lip color for those no-makeup makeup days, I opted for the Hourglass balm in Mist, a subtle pink shade. As I swiped it on, I anxiously awaited the lip-plumping burn I'm so used to from past experiences; I was convinced you couldn't get a plumped lip without first enduring pain. To my surprise, the burn never came — instead I was met with a mint-like tingle, a similar sensation to applying a peppermint lip balm. Not having to endure pain for a glossy lip? Yeah, the Phantom Volumizing balm was already off to a good start.

Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm Before and After
Courtesy

Though not dramatically plumped, my lips were noticeably fuller and the color looked like my natural lip shade, but better. The barely-there pigment is great for days when I'm going for a minimal makeup look. If you want something that stands out just a touch more, the Hourglass gloss is available in a range of darker shades like Thrill, a cherry red, and Entice, a deeper burgundy.

In addition to the added plump, color, and shine, the gloss actually left my lips feeling hydrated. Whereas many lip volumizers may plump a little too much, leaving you with dry lips desperate for a layer of lip balm, the Hourglass one nourished thanks to its infusion of emollients and oils. Long story short? On days when I want a subtle lip that looks as good as it feels, I'm opting for the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm. Grab yours at Amazon or Ulta before TikTok inevitably sells it out.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Viral "Brownie Glazed" Lips Might Just Be the Next Big Fall Makeup Trend
Lipstick Primer Review
I'm a Former Celebrity Makeup Artist, and This Primer Is My Trick for a Smooth, Even Lipstick Application
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Blessed TikTok With the Fall Version of Her Viral Glazed Donut Nails
Tested Best Mascaras
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
Rose Inc Tinted Serum
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Tinted Serum "Improves Skin" and Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
Out of All of Charlotte Tilbury's Popular Products, This Under-the-Radar Lip Treatment Is My Favorite
Out of All of Charlotte Tilbury's Popular Products, This Under-the-Radar Lip Treatment Is My Favorite
Gym Lips’ Is the Latest Makeup Trend Going Viral on TikTok — Here’s How to Try It
'Gym Lips' Is the Latest Makeup Trend Going Viral on TikTok — Here's How to Try It
I Tried This Popular Plumping Gloss, and My Lips Actually Looked Bigger in Minutes
I Tried This Popular Plumping Gloss, and My Lips Actually Looked Bigger in Minutes
Tested Lip Maks
We Tested 25 Different Lip Masks — These 13 Left Our Lips Kissably Soft
Hilary Duff Lip Plumping Gloss
Hilary Duff Revealed the Lip-Plumping Gloss Behind Her Pillowy, Cherry-Stained Pout
10 Iconic Lipstick Shades Famous Brides Wore Down the Aisle
The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day
KNC Supa Scrub
We Tested Exfoliating Lip Scrubs — Trust These 9 for Makeout-Ready Lips
Best Makeup for Pale Skin
Here Are 14 of the Best Makeup Products for Pale Skin
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
best lip plumpers
We Tested 27 of the Best Lip Plumpers — These 6 Give Lips Needle-Free Volume and Fullness