I'm a Former Celebrity Makeup Artist, and This Primer Is My Trick for a Smooth, Even Lipstick Application

Lip color that lasts — no feathering or smearing included.

By Rachel Weingarten
Published on September 6, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lipstick Primer Review
Photo: Getty Images

Back when I was a celebrity makeup artist, one of the biggest challenges I faced was getting makeup to last on the famous faces I worked with. It was an ongoing challenge to make sure their intricately-applied makeup didn't melt under hot lights and stayed on throughout photoshoots, awards ceremonies, and yes, even on-screen makeout sessions. While I could touch up or reapply as often needed, I tried to find as many beauty hacks as possible. One of my go-to products I discovered that I still use now is Guerlain's lipstick primer, which smooths the texture of your lips and gives you an even canvas to work on.

Think of the KissKiss Liplift Smoothing Primer as a BB cream for your lips. The product provides a beige base for your lips that helps any lipstick color you apply go on completely evenly. Since it creates a neutral palette, your lipstick ends up being true to the color it is in the tube, too. The primer also works as a lip treatment product and keeps lips smooth, even if you don't exfoliate or obsessively use lip balm.

KissKiss Liplift Smoothing Lipstick Primer
Courtesy

Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com

For maximum staying power, I use the primer in layers. I apply Liplift, follow with a lip liner in a shade that best matches my lipstick, then apply lipstick and top with a bit of gloss. It really does add staying power to lipstick — even sheer formulations. If you feel like skipping the extra steps, you can apply Liplift and then a berry shade of lipstick for a more subtle effect.

Online reviewers seem to agree that Liplift is a must-have in your makeup bag. One 70-year-old shopper who called it a "miracle in a tube" raved that it helped create a full appearance for their lips, while another customer with "pigmented" lips said that it makes all their lipsticks look beautiful and true to color.

My only qualm is that the product is only offered in one shade; while I've worked with Liplift on nearly all skin tones, it does work best with lighter complexions. It's also pretty pricey at $38 due to the fancy gold case designed by jeweler Herve Van Der Straeten. I figured it was worth the splurge when I discovered it in Paris some years ago — it was then, and it still is now. Grab your own lipstick-perfecting tube at Nordstrom.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lipstick
6 Fool-Proof Ways to Get Smooth Lipstick Every Time
Tested Best Mascaras
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
Makeup Primer Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Makeup Primer "Works Wonders," According to Shoppers With Oily Skin
best powder blush
The 13 Best Powder Blushes For a Healthy Flush, According to Makeup Artists
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Bronzers on a pink background
The 12 Best Bronzers for Adding a Sunkissed Glow
I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-approved Primer
I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-Approved Primer
Best Mattifying Primers
The 15 Best Mattifying Primers for Every Skin Type, According to Makeup Artists
SEO NEW: Christmas Eyeshadow
How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro
10 Iconic Lipstick Shades Famous Brides Wore Down the Aisle
The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day
This Cult-Favorite Filipino Brand Is Finally Available Stateside – and We Tried It
Sunnies Face's Cult-Favorite Lipstick Is Finally Available in the US
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
eyeshadow primer
These Are the 10 Best Eyeshadow Primers That Stay Smudge-Proof All Day Long
SEO NEW: What is BB cream
What's the Difference Between BB, CC, and DD Creams — and When Should I Use Each One?
best cream blush
Out of the 28 Cream Blushes We Tested, These 8 Gave Our Cheeks the Best Glow
Euphoria's Makeup Artist Has Launched Her Own Makeup Line
'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Donni Davy's Makeup Brand Is Finally Here