Daily Beauty Buzz: Gisele Bündchen's Peachy-Pink Lipstick

How should you complement your mid-summer glow? Just ask Gisele Bündchen.

The supermodel attended the launch of Rosa Chá's summer collection in Brazil yesterday wearing quite possibly one of the best peachy-pink lipstick shades we've ever seen. It's the shade's in-betweeness that makes it a great option to adding even more warmth to a sun-kissed complexion. To compliment radiant skin, opt for a lipstick with a satin finish to keep the overall look soft. You might find that a matte formula is too harsh of a contrast.

Keep the rest of your makeup neutral like Bündchen by evening out your skin tone with concealer as needed, a few coats of mascara, and a touch of highlighter on the high planes of your face to further enhance your glow.

Bündchen's signature undone beachy waves rounded out the effortless vibe of the supermodel's beauty look. It's a combo we'll be turning to for what's left of summer's balmy days.