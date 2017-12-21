Daily Beauty Buzz: Gigi Hadid's Matte Red Lipstick 

Sweats, no makeup, and a messy high ponytail is our uniform when we're home for the holidays. You might plan not to leave the couch for the whole week you're in town, but chances are your parents are going to force you to make an appearance at a family function or two.

The easiest way to look like you want to be sitting next to your quirky aunt Bonnie at dinner? Putting a little—but not too much—effort into your makeup. In need of a visual? Look no further than Gigi Hadid's sharp cat eye and matte red lipstick that she wore to attend a New York Rangers game with her sister Bella and Zayn Malik's mom.

To get the supermodel's clean cat eye, reach for a liquid eyeliner with a fine felt tip applicator to get a precise line. Trace the liner along your upper lash line and extend it up and out when you reach the outer corner. While we don't know the exact liner that the Hadid used, we love the Liquid Liner from her Maybelline collection ($7; ulta.com).

As for the lips, opt for a super-pigmented, red liquid matte formula like Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nude Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer ($10; walgreens.com), which will hold up throughout your family's festivities.

The supermodel kept her look casual with a effortless high ponytail and hockey jersey. While mimicking the model's hockey game makeup will hide the fact that you've been binging-watching The Crown since you arrived home for the holidays, changing out of your sweats is totally your call.