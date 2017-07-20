Daily Beauty Buzz: Gigi Hadid's Matte Gray Lip

Landing in the middle of spectrum between black and navy, gray lipstick is an unconventional shade gives your look some edge, though it's not exactly easy to pull off. Leave it to Gigi Hadid to wear the dark lipstick with ease.

The model was out in New York yesterday wearing a matte gray lip that gave a twist to her off-duty uniform of a royal blue sweat suit and '90s-inspired shades. Since the Maybelline spokesperson 'grammed a behind-the-scenes shot from a photoshoot with the brand, all bets are on that the gray shade she was seen wearing is Maybelline's Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Sinful Stone ($7; target.com).

RELATED: What's the Deal with Gigi Hadid's Ever-Changing Hair Color?

If you're going wear an unexpected lip shade like Hadid, keep the rest of your makeup clean and minimal with a few coats of mascara, thin flick of eyeliner, and glowing skin. It's also important to prep lips prior to applying your color, too. If you're opting for a liquid matte formula like Hadid's, it can settle into cracks and flakes as it dries. Treat your pout with a lip scrub to keep them smooth.

VIDEO: Gigi & Bella Hadid's Cutest Childhood Photos

Now this is how you do off-duty street style.