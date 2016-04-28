Get Ready For a Kylie Lip Kit Restock!

The Kylie Lip Kit has consistently broken the Internet AND completely sold out every single time there's a release or a restock. If you've been unsuccessful in getting your hands on a lip kit then we have good news for you! You've got another shot at happiness — on her app, Kylie shared that Kylie Cosmetics will be restocking her Lip Kits today at 4:22 PM (Eastern Standard) and 1:22 PM (Pacific Time).

I think it's almost about time we add more to the matte family 💕 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 27, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

The Lip Kits will be restocked in all existing eight shades (sadly there's been no word on the new shade she teased). The restock will also include the new and improved brushes since she's sorted out the fraying brush issue. Just a reminder — the Lip Kits retail at $29 and tend to sell out in a matter of minutes... May the odds be ever in your favor.

