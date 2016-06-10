This Gemstone-Inspired Lip Art Totally Rocks

Have you ever been mindlessly scrolling through your Instagram feed when—all of a sudden—you scroll past something so amazing that you quickly swipe back up? (We call this a digital double take.) Well, that happened to us when we discovered Australian makeup artist Genevieve Jauquet Perez. Based on her IG newsfeed, this professional makeup artist specializes in lip art, and the girl's got talent.

Perez has recently been on a "precious stones" kick, turning her lips into realistic-looking minerals and gemstones such as pyrite, opal, and amethyst.

This is pyrite, also known as fool's gold, and she says this was the first stone to begin her mineral collection. To create the texture, she cut up sequins, applied @mehronmakeup on top, and then added a little glitter. Talk about creativity!

How realistic is this turquoise? She used Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipsticks in Jawbreaker, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Druglord, as well as Kat Von D Beauty tattoo liner in Trooper, to create the look.

And here's magical malachite. Perez says that this look was a challenge to create. If you ask us, they all look like a challenge!

Amethyst was one of her first "precious stone" looks she posted, and it's a bit different from the rest with makeup outside of her natural lip line and a more "matte" finish.

Australia is known for their opals, so it only makes sense that this Sydney makeup artist had to replicate the gorgeous, ethereal "precious stone" on her lips.

To see more of Perez's work, including additional mineral-inspired lips and other impressive designs, check out her IG feed.