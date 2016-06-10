This Gemstone-Inspired Lip Art Totally Rocks

Have you ever been mindlessly scrolling through your Instagram feed when—all of a sudden—you scroll past something so amazing that you quickly swipe back up? (We call this a digital double take.) Well, that happened to us when we discovered Australian makeup artist Genevieve Jauquet Perez. Based on her IG newsfeed, this professional makeup artist specializes in lip art, and the girl's got talent.Perez has recently been on a "precious stones" kick, turning her lips into realistic-looking minerals and gemstones such as pyrite, opal, and amethyst.
✨ P Y R I T E ✨ __ Fool's Gold or Pyrite was the stone to begin my collection when I was a child. My Mum would buy a special little geology information package for me and each issue included a different stone. I was instantly enamoured with Pyrite 😍 __ @mehronmakeup #MetallicPowder in #silver and #gold mixed to create this muted semi gold shade, then made into liquid with @mehronmakeup mixing medium and applied with @smithcosmetics brush in #304 __ For the texture and shapes I cut up sequins in tiny pieces and glued them on, then applied my @mehronmakeup mixture over the top which by that stage it was starting to dry and turn lumpy so it gave me some extra lovely textured areas 😀 __ Final step was some glitter randomly spread and clear gloss only in certain areas 😉 __ #VALsquad #VALidate #VALsquadchallenge #beartistic #becreative #geologylips #bohemian #gypsy #crystals #gemstones #minerals #crystallove #jewels #boho #gyspylife #healingcrystals #spiritstone
This is pyrite, also known as fool's gold, and she says this was the first stone to begin her mineral collection. To create the texture, she cut up sequins, applied @mehronmakeup on top, and then added a little glitter. Talk about creativity!
💙 T U R Q U O I S E 💙 __ Today's precious stone inspired lips, are you guys enjoying this lip series I'm doing? 😊 __ @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks in #jawbreaker mixed with #breakfastattiffanys and #druglord __ @katvondbeauty #tattooliner in #Trooper for the veiny details #katvondbeauty __ @mehronmakeup #copper #metallicpowder painted on with #mixingmedium for the ✨ __ @smithcosmetics brushes in #202 and #304 to apply __ @maccosmetics clear #lipglass __ #turquoiselips #lipart #VALsquadchallenge #VALsquad #becreative #beartistic #muashootingstar #geologylips #bohemian #gypsy #crystals #gemstones #minerals #crystallove #jewels #boho #gyspylife #healingcrystals
How realistic is this turquoise? She used Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipsticks in Jawbreaker, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Druglord, as well as Kat Von D Beauty tattoo liner in Trooper, to create the look.
💚 M A L A C H I T E 💚 __ Hi guys! I had a go at Malachite stone patterned lips, I must say this one was quite a challenge! I'm happy with how it's turned out though 😊 __ I used a mix of @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks in #mistletoe (Limited Edition) and #breakfastattiffanys and #weirdo __ @smithcosmetics brushes in #202 and 304 were absolutely essential for me with this technique __ @maccosmetics clear #lipglass applied liberally💧 __ Green craft glitter for some ✨ __ #VALsquad #VALsquadchallenge #VALidate #beartistic #becreative #geologylips #bohemian #gypsy #crystals #gemstones #minerals #crystallove #jewels #boho #gyspylife #healingcrystals #spiritstone
And here's magical malachite. Perez says that this look was a challenge to create. If you ask us, they all look like a challenge!
Something kinda different, I created amethyst geode lips 💎 I've always loved geodes and crystals so I thought why not try and paint it in makeup on myself?! @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks in #ImRoyalty #BlowPony #Weirdo #DrugLord used to create this and I used super fine nail art brushes then glued on tiny flecks of glitter pieces ✨ #VALsquadchallenge #VALsquad #VALidate #becreative #beartistic #amethystlips #bohemian #gypsy #crystals #gemstones #minerals #crystallove #jewels #boho #gyspylife #healingcrystals #spiritstone #geology #geode
Amethyst was one of her first "precious stone" looks she posted, and it's a bit different from the rest with makeup outside of her natural lip line and a more "matte" finish.
🌈 O P A L 🌈 __ Another in my series of precious gem/stone inspired lips 😊 I referenced pictures of Crystal Opals for this look. I like this one especially because Opals go with my birth-month, October, and also they're mostly from Australia so that's pretty cool 😉 __ @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks in #weirdo and #druglord mixed as my base for a soft grey tone. Then #blowpony and #breakfastattiffanys applied throughout __ @smithcosmetics brushes in #202 and #304 used __ The other colours are various face paints __ Craft store glitter __ Clear gloss __ #VALsquad #VALsquadchallenge #VALidate #beartistic #becreative #geologylips #bohemian #gypsy #crystals #gemstones #minerals #crystallove #jewels #boho #gyspylife #healingcrystals #spiritstone
Australia is known for their opals, so it only makes sense that this Sydney makeup artist had to replicate the gorgeous, ethereal "precious stone" on her lips.
To see more of Perez's work, including additional mineral-inspired lips and other impressive designs, check out her IG feed.