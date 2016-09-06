Meet the Adult Version of the Flavored Lip Balms You Loved in Middle School 

Smearing a thick layer of flavored lip balm all over your lips is like a grade school rite of passage. However, while they were perfectly acceptable to put on during algebra class, pulling out your colorful, sparkly tube at an office meeting or on a date might not exactly scream "adult." While I'll forever cherish the enormous library favors—and I still consider Dr. Pepper a beauty staple—I've been reaching for a more grown-up version that's a tad more discreet.

Meet The Gnarly Whale, a environmentally conscious brand that makes low-impact, minimal ingredient products. Their collection of lip balms ($3.50, TheGnarlyWhale.com) is pretty impressive, and the simple black and white packaging is made from recycled materials. High five for reducing your carbon foot print!

Let's talk about @gnarlywhaleshop for a sec. #lipbalm #gnarlywhale A photo posted by wendyrgould (@wendyrgould) on Sep 1, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT

There's a nice mixture of "youthful" flavors and flavors that lean more adult. For example, there's Peanut Butter & Jelly (your favorite lunchtime snack), Champagne, Grand Marnier and Apricot, Dreamsicle, Coconut Banana, and Bubblegum, Vanilla Latte, and Chai Tea. All of the balms are clear (no color tint) and made with vegan candelilla wax, coconut oil, jojoba oil, mango butter, grapfefruit seed extract, and vitamin E. Because of the light wax and extra oils and butters, they go on slick and create a thin, glossy shine on your lips.

RELATED: What Lipstick You Should Wear Based on Your Zodiac Sign

My personal favorites include Champagne, a light and fizzy scent, Pina Colada (long live summer), and Pumpkin Cheesecake, which smells better than your grandma's dessert (sorry, it's true) and is very appropro for autumn.

If you're anything like me, you'll have a hard time not licking your lips while wearing any of the above...