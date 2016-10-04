8 Lip Glosses that Put Your High School Tubes to Shame

If grew up in the ‘90s, chances are you never left home without your trusty tube of lip gloss, and more often than not the gooey product would stick to your hair, smear all over your coffee cup lids, and make sneaking in an inconspicuous kiss between classes pretty difficult. Since the decade has closed, lip gloss formulas have grown up right along with us. Instead of tacky, sticky products you used in middle school this new guard of formulas are highly pigmented, long-wearing, and of course, don’t hold back on the shine. While a matte lip will always hold a special place in our hearts, it’s time to reconsider the gloss, as the perfect way to embrace the current ‘90s resurgence in the beauty and fashion worlds. Here, we have our favorite lip glosses to try in fall’s trendiest shades.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Bordeaux

Nothing says fall quite like a moody wine-stained lip. Instead of sticking to a traditional bullet, swipe on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Bordeaux shade for a twist on the seasonal makeup staple.

Smith & Cult Lip Lacquer in Now Kith

If you're looking for a way to channel your inner-Posh Spice, consider the search over. Smith & Cult’s nude is the perfect neutral shade worthy of the sophisticated ‘90s style icon.

H&M Lip Gloss in Flamenco

It’s true: A red lip will never go out of style, but every once in a while you may have the urge to switch things up a little bit. A shiny crimson lip is just the right upgrade that doesn’t veer far from your signature shade.

NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Area

NARS’ Velvet Lip Glides will not only add a bit of sheen to your fall lip wardrobe, but also hold up throughout your morning coffee, lunch, and happy hour glass of wine.

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion in Ripe

What glides on smoothly and is loaded with just as much color as your favorite lipstick? Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion. This universally flattering berry gloss is also infused with nourishing jojoba and sunflower oils to keep lips hydrated.

RMS Lip Shine in Sublime

Natural makeup junkies listen up because there’s a gloss out there for you too. RMS’ pot of pretty rose petal pink lip color is infused with moringa oil and vitamins A and C, which will provide a boost of hydration in times of peak lip dryness. 

Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Plumping Gloss in Sugar Spun

While a clear gloss may have been a mainstay in your Caboodle, the product is still worthy of a spot in your current makeup bag. Soap & Glory’s transparent gloss has a hint of shimmer to finish off a no makeup-makeup look or to compliment a smoky eye.

NYX Cosmetics Lip Lustre Glossy Tint in Rustic Mirage

If you’ve been rocking a trendy matte brown lip, why not take a high-shine version for a spin? NYX’s mauve-brown looks like it was made to be worn while partaking in fall activities.

