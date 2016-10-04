8 Lip Glosses that Put Your High School Tubes to Shame

If grew up in the ‘90s, chances are you never left home without your trusty tube of lip gloss, and more often than not the gooey product would stick to your hair, smear all over your coffee cup lids, and make sneaking in an inconspicuous kiss between classes pretty difficult. Since the decade has closed, lip gloss formulas have grown up right along with us. Instead of tacky, sticky products you used in middle school this new guard of formulas are highly pigmented, long-wearing, and of course, don’t hold back on the shine. While a matte lip will always hold a special place in our hearts, it’s time to reconsider the gloss, as the perfect way to embrace the current ‘90s resurgence in the beauty and fashion worlds. Here, we have our favorite lip glosses to try in fall’s trendiest shades.

