“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the cheeky packaging is one of the highlights here: The tube is built like a syringe, which might bring to mind the tools used to inject fillers. I chose the matte version since I wanted to wear it under my regular lip product, and I wasn’t disappointed: Thanks to added silicones, it worked like a primer, smoothing my lips to the point that my lipstick slid on more comfortably than usual. After about thirty seconds of wearing the spearmint and menthol-spiked formula, my mouth started tingling, but it was more energizing than uncomfortable. And after about another minute, I noticed my lips did in fact look more pillowy than they had before. I’m coming for you, Kylie.” —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor