The Lipsticks You Need to Wear this Fall, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Now that the leaves are starting to turn, while everyone else is stocking up on warm layers, InStyle’s beauty team is considering their fall lipstick options. By mid-September, the sheer, barely-there shades that were our summer go-tos seem well, a little too bare. Luckily velvety bullets and opaque liquid mattes do just the trick for stepping up our fall lipstick game. From tawny nudes to moody bruised plums, these are the shades you’ll find on our editors’ lips throughout the season.

VIDEO: The Hottest Lipstick Trends Through the Decades