The Lipsticks You Need to Wear this Fall, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Now that the leaves are starting to turn, while everyone else is stocking up on warm layers, InStyle’s beauty team is considering their fall lipstick options. By mid-September, the sheer, barely-there shades that were our summer go-tos seem well, a little too bare. Luckily velvety bullets and opaque liquid mattes do just the trick for stepping up our fall lipstick game. From tawny nudes to moody bruised plums, these are the shades you’ll find on our editors’ lips throughout the season.

Maybelline Color Sensational Velvet Matte Liquid Lip Color in Possessed Plum

“I love the velvety texture of Maybelline’s Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid lip color. It gives a matte finish that moves with your lips; it doesn’t crack with every smile. My favorite everyday shade has been Nude Thrill, but this fall I’m wearing Possessed Plum with just a touch of mascara. The blackberry shade has such impact. It basically turns every outfit into a statement.” –Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick in Melted Sugar

“This is just about the lightest neutral I can go and I love it. My secret is to line my lips with MAC Spice liner and then layer this on top." –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Deviant

“I’m loving Nar’s new velvet lip glide range, especially the shade Deviant. It’s a rich cranberry hue that’s a bit more sultry than your classic red, but not so vampy that it’s intimidating for me to wear. I love that this formula glides on easily and then dries down to a semi- matte finish.” –Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Lipstick in Brazilian Nude

“My favorite lip color for fall is the Victoria Beckham for Estee Lauder lipstick in Brazilian Nude. Just like Posh herself, I’m pretty partial to nude lipsticks and rarely veer into the pink and red territory. This tawny beige is a hint darker than the rest of my collection, so it’s perfect for the cooler weather, but isn’t too far out of my comfort zone.” – Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Star Clash Edition Lipstick in Le Orange

“YSL Volupté Tint-In-Oil in Crush Me Orange was my unofficial uniform this summer. For fall, I’ve got my sights set on wearing the same orange-y hue, but in a more opaque formula: YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Le Orange should do the trick.” –Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Shame

“I usually never veer from a muted pink lip, but this fall I’ve promised myself that I’ll live a little and step out of my comfort zone. I love this oxblood shade from Urban Decay. It’s vampy, makes a statement, but I don’t feel too wild wearing it. The moisturizing, slightly glossy finish also lasts throughout the day, which is a selling point for a bold lip novice like me who’s not used to having to stop and reapply their lipstick mid-day.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

