Under $10 Dupes for Kylie's Black Lip Kit

Don't think you'll be able to get your hands on Kylie's new black Lip Kit ? Or maybe you're on a strict budget and need something more affordable to sate your lip lust in the meantime? Don't worry, you've got options. We rounded up a few dupes for you to count on in the event of a Lip Kit sell-out....or if you just want more lipstick options. And really, who doesn't?

ColourPop also has a matte black lipstick for sale, called "Bull Chic ($5, ColourPop). Though it doesn't have any glitter, like her shade, Majesty, which is on the way soon, it's a really affordable alternative for anyone who wants to channel that vampy vibe.

You can also try Chambord by NYX Cosmetics ($6, Ulta). It's a part of their Macaron Lippies collection.

Maybelline also has a matte black lipstick, called Pitch Black, as part of their Color Sensational: The Loaded Bolds Lip Color line ($7.50, Ulta). Again, no glitter in this matte lip color.

And, of course, there's Katy Perry's newly launched black demi-matte lipstick with CoverGirl, Perry Panther.

If you want to hold out for Kylie's, or feel like nothing else compares to the queen of lippies, you can buy her matte black Lip Kit today on her cosmetics website.