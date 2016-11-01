7 Drugstore Liquid Matte Lipsticks Just as Good as Designer

Once a beauty product unicorn but now ubiquitous, liquid matte lipsticks can be found everywhere from department stores to the aisles of your neighborhood drugstore.  Often housed in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, these lip colors glide on like a gloss but dry to a velvety-opaque finish that’s just as long-wearing as your favorite matte bullets. A lipstick formula that doesn’t require scheduled touch-ups throughout the day may be priceless, but getting the shine-free finish you crave doesn’t have to cost a pretty penny. Drugstore brands have mastered the liquid matte formula and the Kylie Jenner-approved look can be achieved at a fraction of the cost of their designer counterparts. We’ve rounded up our favorite drugstore liquid matte lipsticks you need to try ASAP.

1 of 7 courtesy

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color In Rebel Red 

No lip color screams glamour quite like a red matte lip. Channel your inner-Marilyn with Maybelline's crimson shade. 

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 courtesy

Milani Amore Mattes Crème In Covet 

If you’re looking for a liquid matte that won’t budge through your morning coffee to your after-work happy hour glass of wine, Milani’s formula your best bet. Consider this copper-speckled brown shade the ultimate ‘90s beauty throwback.

Milani $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor In Addition 

A rich berry lip is synonymous with fall and a look that will flatter a variety of skin tones. But the best part of this tube? It offers the same velvety high-impact finish as its designer competitors at a fraction of their sticker prices. 

Revlon $8 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss In Statement Nude 

Don't let the "gloss" in its name fool you, there's no shine in the finish of this L'Oreal liquid lipstick. Pair the cool nude shade with a smoky eye, or swipe it on when you want to chanel your inner-Spice Girl. 

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 courtesy

Wet N Wild Megalast Liquid Lip Color In Coral Me Bad

Not quite red, not quite orange, this flattering coral liquid matte will warm up even the dullest of winter complexions. 

Wet 'n' Wild $3 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 courtesy

L.A. Girl Matte Pigment Lipgloss In Timeless 

We can't decide what we like better—the insane color payoff of L.A. Girl’s 16 long-wearing shades like this petal pink hue or that each shade rings in around the same price as your morning latte.

L.A. Girl $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick In Run The World 

A violet lip is the happy medium between your sunny summer and deep winter lipsticks—and a foolproof way to turn heads. NYX’s slightly angled doe-foot applicator allows for precise application so no lip liner is required beforehand for these vivid colors to stay in place.

NYX $7 SHOP NOW

