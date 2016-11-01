7 Drugstore Liquid Matte Lipsticks Just as Good as Designer

Once a beauty product unicorn but now ubiquitous, liquid matte lipsticks can be found everywhere from department stores to the aisles of your neighborhood drugstore. Often housed in a tube with a doe-foot applicator, these lip colors glide on like a gloss but dry to a velvety-opaque finish that’s just as long-wearing as your favorite matte bullets. A lipstick formula that doesn’t require scheduled touch-ups throughout the day may be priceless, but getting the shine-free finish you crave doesn’t have to cost a pretty penny. Drugstore brands have mastered the liquid matte formula and the Kylie Jenner-approved look can be achieved at a fraction of the cost of their designer counterparts. We’ve rounded up our favorite drugstore liquid matte lipsticks you need to try ASAP.