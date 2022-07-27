Beauty Makeup Face Lips The Best-Selling Lip Mask Drew Barrymore Travels With Is Finally Back in Stock at Amazon The Laneige Sleeping Mask sold out during Prime Day By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: laneige_us/Instagram When it comes to lip treatments, shoppers and celebrities alike love one particular product: Laneige's Sleeping Mask. The lip treatment is sells every three seconds worldwide, according to the brand. In fact, the berry-scented mask is so popular that it actually sold out during Amazon Prime Day, but now it's finally back in stock. The nourishing lip mask has racked up a star-studded list of fans that includes Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Iman, Zoe Saldaña, and most recently, Drew Barrymore. The actress and talk show host recently touted the Laneige lip mask as one of her must-have travel essentials in her Little Yellow Book series, raving that it'll leave you with "luscious, slick, and naturally gorgeous lips." Made with an antioxidant-packed formula that consists of eight berry extracts like raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, and cranberry, the balmy lip treatment hydrates and smoothes dry and flakey lips. Courtesy Shop now: $24; amazon.com More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers love the lip mask, raving that it's the only product that's actually helped with healing severely chapped lips. Even 60-year-old users claim it's made their lips "look younger." One customer thought their friend had cosmetic work done on their lips, but it turns out they were just using the Laneige mask. "I have used this daily before bedtime for [five] days and I can see a huge difference," one person wrote. "My lips used to be dry and cracked all the time, even in [the] summer. This product is a lifesaver — my lips now are very soft and silky." While the lip mask is meant to be used overnight, many shoppers also use it as a regular balm. One user said it's "replaced all lip balms" and that they use it so often, they're considering using Amazon's auto-replenishment feature. Ready for a perfect pout? Grab your Barrymore-approved Laneige Sleeping Mask on Amazon before it sells out again, and shop more flavors below. Courtesy Shop now: $24; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $24; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $24; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit