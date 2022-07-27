The Best-Selling Lip Mask Drew Barrymore Travels With Is Finally Back in Stock at Amazon

When it comes to lip treatments, shoppers and celebrities alike love one particular product: Laneige's Sleeping Mask. The lip treatment is sells every three seconds worldwide, according to the brand. In fact, the berry-scented mask is so popular that it actually sold out during Amazon Prime Day, but now it's finally back in stock. The nourishing lip mask has racked up a star-studded list of fans that includes Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Iman, Zoe Saldaña, and most recently, Drew Barrymore.

The actress and talk show host recently touted the Laneige lip mask as one of her must-have travel essentials in her Little Yellow Book series, raving that it'll leave you with "luscious, slick, and naturally gorgeous lips." Made with an antioxidant-packed formula that consists of eight berry extracts like raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, and cranberry, the balmy lip treatment hydrates and smoothes dry and flakey lips.

More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers love the lip mask, raving that it's the only product that's actually helped with healing severely chapped lips. Even 60-year-old users claim it's made their lips "look younger." One customer thought their friend had cosmetic work done on their lips, but it turns out they were just using the Laneige mask.

"I have used this daily before bedtime for [five] days and I can see a huge difference," one person wrote. "My lips used to be dry and cracked all the time, even in [the] summer. This product is a lifesaver — my lips now are very soft and silky."

While the lip mask is meant to be used overnight, many shoppers also use it as a regular balm. One user said it's "replaced all lip balms" and that they use it so often, they're considering using Amazon's auto-replenishment feature.

Ready for a perfect pout? Grab your Barrymore-approved Laneige Sleeping Mask on Amazon before it sells out again, and shop more flavors below.

