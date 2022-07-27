The Best-Selling Lip Mask Drew Barrymore Travels With Is Finally Back in Stock at Amazon

The Laneige Sleeping Mask sold out during Prime Day

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Drew Barrymore Laneige Lip Mask
Photo: laneige_us/Instagram

When it comes to lip treatments, shoppers and celebrities alike love one particular product: Laneige's Sleeping Mask. The lip treatment is sells every three seconds worldwide, according to the brand. In fact, the berry-scented mask is so popular that it actually sold out during Amazon Prime Day, but now it's finally back in stock. The nourishing lip mask has racked up a star-studded list of fans that includes Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Iman, Zoe Saldaña, and most recently, Drew Barrymore.

The actress and talk show host recently touted the Laneige lip mask as one of her must-have travel essentials in her Little Yellow Book series, raving that it'll leave you with "luscious, slick, and naturally gorgeous lips." Made with an antioxidant-packed formula that consists of eight berry extracts like raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, and cranberry, the balmy lip treatment hydrates and smoothes dry and flakey lips.

Laneige Lip Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers love the lip mask, raving that it's the only product that's actually helped with healing severely chapped lips. Even 60-year-old users claim it's made their lips "look younger." One customer thought their friend had cosmetic work done on their lips, but it turns out they were just using the Laneige mask.

"I have used this daily before bedtime for [five] days and I can see a huge difference," one person wrote. "My lips used to be dry and cracked all the time, even in [the] summer. This product is a lifesaver — my lips now are very soft and silky."

While the lip mask is meant to be used overnight, many shoppers also use it as a regular balm. One user said it's "replaced all lip balms" and that they use it so often, they're considering using Amazon's auto-replenishment feature.

Ready for a perfect pout? Grab your Barrymore-approved Laneige Sleeping Mask on Amazon before it sells out again, and shop more flavors below.

Laneige Lip Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Laneige Lip Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Laneige Lip Mask
Courtesy

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Laneige Lip Mask
Today's Your Last Chance to Save 30% on This Famed Lip Treatment With a Robust Celebrity Fan Club
Prime Day Best-Sellers Roundup
The 12 Products "InStyle" Readers Bought the Most During Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $12
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Post Prime Day Deals
All the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping, Including an $8 Editor-Loved Sweatshirt
Add Zoe Saldaña to This Best-Selling Lip Balm's Celebrity Fan Club
Add Zoe Saldaña to This Best-Selling Lip Balm's Celebrity Fan Club
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Amazon’s Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That’s “Super Comfortable and Flattering” Is Just $21 Today
Amazon's Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That's "Super Comfortable and Flattering" Is Just $21 Today
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
Oprah-Approved Sunday Riley Kit Sale
Oprah's "Go-To" Serum Is Included in This Luxe Anti-Aging Kit That's 25% Off Post-Prime Day
APD: anti-aging prods under $25
These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans
Lash
Shoppers With Damaged Lashes Saw "Significant Growth and Fullness" After Using This On-Sale Serum 
Kate Hudson Egyptian Magic Cream PD Sale
The Multi-Purpose Cream Kate Hudson Uses for Everything Is Already on Sale for Prime Day
Miranda Kerr Klorane Dry Shampoo
Miranda Kerr's Secret to Major Volume Is on Sale at Amazon
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale