The Balm Version of the Viral Dior Lip Oil Has Been a Staple in My No-Makeup Makeup Routine for Years

What I'm about to say may shock you: I've been a beauty writer for over 20 years and I hardly ever wear makeup. While you're scraping your jaw off the floor, hear me out. I love makeup, but I've always been more of a collector than a wearer, dabbling more in the likes of hair, skincare, and body products — that is until one fateful day when a very special tinted lip balm found its way into my life.

Much to my dismay, the actual moment I discovered the Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm has since left my recollection. But, it doesn't matter because it's been a staple in my makeup bag for the last 7 years since (yes, seriously). I'm sure you've heard of its TikTok-viral BFF, the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, whose #diorlipglowoil hashtag currently has over 201 million views on the platform. While I love lip gloss — and may or may not have just purchased the oil in two shades while writing this — the tinted lip balm continues to steal my heart.

Made with a combination of shea butter and cherry oil, it leaves my lips feeling nourished, while the sunflower and rice waxes leave a juicy-looking sheen. I usually need to apply lip balm underneath other lip products so my lips don't feel dried out, but it's not necessary with this magic pink tube, which is in fact so hydrating I don't need another balm underneath or gloss on top.

Courtesy

Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com and sephora.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com and sephora.com

The balm's "color-reviver" technology is what really sets it apart for me. There are 13 different shades, with pink my all-time favorite, that are all designed to adapt to the pH balance of your lips and leave you with a custom tint. On me, the pink shade looks like the perfect bubblegum pink. It stays on for hours and has become a must-have in my no-makeup makeup routine (AKA, no foundation or bronzer, and a slight sweep of eyeshadow and mascara for evening). I apply it in the early evening and it lasts through a night of eating, drinking, and talking — I even wake up to my pout still freshly pink in the morning.

All of this is why I've repurchased it a whopping 15 times. My Sephora order history revealed that I've purchased it as far back as July 2015, and that's only because I couldn't search any further back. And with over 5,000 positive reviews across online retailers, I'm in good company. Other reviewers rave that the balm gives them "a natural flushed look" and that it's "perfect for everyday wear" without being "glossy and sticky." Agreed. See what all the buzz is for yourself for $38 at Nordstrom or Sephora.