Did Kylie Jenner Reveal A New Lip Kit Shade On Her Snapchat?

Over the last few weeks Kylie Jenner has taken to her Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter to tease new products, restocks and info. Last week Kylie had a few big reveals on Instagram— not only did she announce a Lip Kit restock, but she also she teased a new matte Lip Kit shade. She's been pretty quiet about the new shade up until now, but she finally gave us a sneak peek! On her Snapchat Kylie was seen wearing a pale pink matte lipstick which fans quickly identified as the possible next Lip Kit shade.

Looks like @kyliecosmetics is going to be coming out with a new nude lipstick! Looks like a very pale cool toned matte lippie! Who is excited for this baby? Thank you for the updates @valvibes @alexandrarubyy_ #FLYMONEYFLY #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner A photo posted by Sophia (@lipstickjunkieforever) on May 1, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Kylie responded to a fan on Twitter, who asked if this really is the next Lip Kit shade, with a couple of those zipper mouth emojis. Not exactly a yes, but not exactly a no either! The last few additions to Kylie's matte Lip Kits have been pretty bold colors, so this is a return to the nudes that made her a lip icon in the first place. No news on the release date for this shade, but we're sure she won't keep us waiting too long.