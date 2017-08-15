7 Clear Lip Glosses Better Than the Tubes of the 2000s

From the tail end of the '90s and into the early aughts, clear lip gloss reigned supreme over matte lipstick—just re-watch any episode of The Simple Life. If you were coming of age when Y2K hit, you probably hoarded tubes of the tacky, stick-to-your-hair lip product in your pencil case and makeup bag.

Along with blue eyeshadow, glitter, and stick-straight hair, shiny lips are also one of your favorite middle school beauty trends that are making a comeback. Today's glosses are nothing like the ones you splurged on with your babysitting money. These tubes offer a high-shine finish that are more comfortable to wear, and your hair won't latch onto with the smallest breeze.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you're feeling nostalgic, or want to layer a gloss over your favorite lipsticks to give them a new look, we've rounded up the best clear glosses to wear now.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty