7 Clear Lip Glosses Better Than the Tubes of the 2000s

Erin Lukas
Aug 15, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

From the tail end of the '90s and into the early aughts, clear lip gloss reigned supreme over matte lipstick—just re-watch any episode of The Simple Life. If you were coming of age when Y2K hit, you probably hoarded tubes of the tacky, stick-to-your-hair lip product in your pencil case and makeup bag.

Along with blue eyeshadow, glitter, and stick-straight hair, shiny lips are also one of your favorite middle school beauty trends that are making a comeback. Today's glosses are nothing like the ones you splurged on with your babysitting money. These tubes offer a high-shine finish that are more comfortable to wear, and your hair won't latch onto with the smallest breeze.

Whether you're feeling nostalgic, or want to layer a gloss over your favorite lipsticks to give them a new look, we've rounded up the best clear glosses to wear now.

NARS Lip Gloss in Triple X

Tom Ford Lip Lacquer in Vinyl 01

MAC Clear Lipglass 

Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine Broad Spectrum SPF 35

E.L.F. Cosmetics Lip Lacquer in Clear 

Maybelline Lip Studio Shine Shot in Vinyl Lip Topcoat 

Glossier Lip Gloss 

