Charlotte Tilbury's New Lipstick Honors Queen Elizabeth II

Tuesdays are hard. You feel very far away from the weekend, both past and future. It's arguably the hardest day of the week for me, and I'm sure I'm not alone. Anyway, your Tuesday is about to get a lot better. Why? Because on one of my inevitable ganders down my Instagram feed, I stumbled upon the fact that there is a new release coming in hot from Charlotte Tilbury.

What is it? One of her incredible matte revolution lipsticks in a pinky-cherry color (cerise), which is bright but still falls into the berry category for fall.

It's called "The Queen" and it's downright regal, I tell you. The coolest, most exciting part about the entire launch, though, is that it's actually a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II!

You could consider it a 2016-youthful revamp of QEII's own signature lipstick "The Balmoral," of which she commissioned for her own coronation.

I mean, it really does not get more fabulous than that.

"The Queen" is available now on Charlotte's site ($32; charlottetilbury.com), but come Friday, she's going to release two of her signature look packages that show you which products to use with the new member of the royal lipstick family.

We're bloomin' excited.