The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day

That's why we turned to the celebrity makeup artists responsible for glamming some of our favorite stars to learn what lipsticks they used on their A-list clients for their big days.

Over the years, we've seen a plethora of smoky eyes, bronzed and sculpted cheeks, as well as glossy lip moments to obsess over — the options are endless. So, if you're currently planning your big day or saving inspo pics for the future, and don't know whether you're leaning toward classic elegance or a seriously sultry finish for your wedding day, we're hoping to lead you in the right direction.

There's nothing quite like a celebrity wedding to inspire our beauty inspiration mood boards, and thankfully, there are so many to choose from.

Meghan Markle Getty Images Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was the most talked-about royal wedding of the last decade. Not only for the hype leading up to the momentous occasion, but for the flawless fashion and beauty moments that followed. That Givenchy wedding dress; the 16-foot veil; her soft makeup with the perfect paired-down lip. Our favorite aspect of her regal look was that barely-there pout that allowed her natural radiance to shine through. Dior tells InStyle that her makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, used Dior Addict Lip Glow for the big day. It's a color-reviving lip balm that changes hue according to the pH of your skin, and it gave Markle a soft, dewy tint of color for her big day.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber's no-makeup makeup for her wedding day included a soft pink lip. "We kept her skin really light and allowed her natural glow to shine through, with a little bit of light contour to define her perfect bone structure and bronzy tones on the eyes," makeup artist Denika Bedrossian tells InStyle. "We left her lips really neutral, using a taupe-based nude to line them and a soft peachy lip gloss to add moisture and shine." While Bedrossian was tight-lipped about the exact products she used, we suggest Gucci Long Lasting Bold Lip Liner in Nude followed by Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment to recreate Bieber's stunning smile.

Amal Clooney Getty Images Amal Clooney's mesmerizing wedding makeup was flawlessly applied by none other than celebrity makeup artist and founder of her eponymous beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury. To achieve Amal's chic berry lips for her Lake Como vows, Tilbury tells InStyle that she used a layered technique, beginning with Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, a swipe of Matte Revolution in Walk of No Shame, followed by M.I. KISS Lipstick over that. Her rosebud lips were "full of luscious, healthy-looking color," she adds of the iconic wedding look.

Kourtney Kardashian Getty Images Kravis' Portofino wedding was one of the biggest celeb events of the year, with nonstop parties, vintage gowns, and famous guests. But it was Kourtney Kardashian's gothic-glam beauty looks we especially loved, which were a bit bolder and more playful for the reality star. Her makeup artist, Leah Darcy, tells InStyle that the inspiration for her Italian ceremony was "soft contoured liner with a subtle hint of pink velvet finish for a fresh, feminine look." To recreate Kourt's lip, she says to apply Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine, followed by Hourglass Cosmetics Velvet Story Lip Cream in Touch, a pinky beige with a soft matte finish.

Gabrielle Union Getty Images When recalling Gabrielle Union's 2014 wedding to Dwyane Wade, celebrity makeup artist Malika James tells InStyle that the actress wanted her wedding makeup to be timeless. "My goal was to focus on how beautiful her skin is and highlight certain areas that the light would naturally hit," she shares. Since Union wed on a steamy day in Florida, James kept the lips low maintenance so she didn't have to worry about them later on. "She was going to have a big kiss, so I applied Crème de la Mer The Lip Balm, MAC Lip Pencil in Cork, a little concealer in the center of the lips — MAC Pro Longwear Concealer NC45 — and a light pink lip gloss — NARS Turkish Delight — on top."

Jasmine Tookes Darcy was also the mastermind talent behind this Victoria's Secret model's wedding look. For Tookes, Darcy channeled Naomi Campbell's '90s-inspired lip for a sultry, matte look. "I used Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Limitless Brown, plus Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Divine Nude," she tells InStyle. VIDEO: The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign

Nicola Peltz "Nicola's lipstick for her wedding was somewhat in keeping with our '90s supermodel references — think Claudia Schiffer — but we went a little peachier in shade to allow for both color and black and white photos," Peltz's makeup artist Kate Lee tells InStyle of her star-studded wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. "The shade we chose together was a combination of a lip liner: CHANEL Lip Liner in 156 Beige Naturel, and an ultra-hydrating lip color: CHANEL Rouge Coco Flash in 116 Easy, applied straight from the bullet and padded with my finger." Lee then blotted just once with a paper and applied one more layer of lip color with a brush for precision and staying power. Pro tip: When it comes to nailing the defined lip, Lee recommends tracing the natural lip line, then using a lip brush like Les Pinceaux De CHANEL Dual-Ended Lip Brush N°300 to work in the shade in.

Sofia Vergara Celebrities, they're just like us! Sofia Vergara is a prime example of this, considering she only used drugstore products for her wedding day look, which was classic Sofia: a mix of sexy, bold, and glamorous. CoverGirl confirmed to InStyle that the "Modern Family" star used its Outlast Longwear Lipstick in the shade "Sofia in Love." Unfortunately, this was a custom-made shade of dark red made specifically for the wedding, so it's not available for purchase. However, shades Plumberry and Red Hot are close copies.

Britney Spears For the Queen of Pop's long-awaited nuptials to Sam Asghari, she tapped celebrity makeup team Charlotte Tilbury and her niece Sofia to do her look. "We created a glowy, dreamy, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes — starting with beautifully radiant skin, adding a soft smoky eye, peachy cheeks and of course, the perfect nude-pink bridal lip," Tilbury tells InStyle. On Britney's wedding day, Tilbury brought Charlotte's glowing vision to life, using the brand's Pillow Talk trifecta: liner, lipstick, and gloss. First she lined her lips with Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, then applied Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, and finally, a glossy layer of Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk for a fuller-looking pout.

Paris Hilton Getty Images We wouldn't expect anything besides over-the-top glam from Paris Hilston for a 3-day wedding affair — and that's exactly what she went with: contorred cheekbones, mega lashes, and glossy pink lips. Hilton shared her wedding day beauty routine on her blog, along with the products her makeup artist Steven Tabimba used. "The look was very classic," explains Tabimba. "And heavily inspired by Marilyn Monroe." He kept the skin matte and velvety, with completely matte eyes channeling Monroe's signature style, but saved the best for last: the lip. "While too much gloss wouldn't have worked for that first kiss, there's still a touch of shine," he adds. To copy her pretty-in-pink pout, apply MAC Lip Liner in Spice to keep the color in place, then top it off with MAC's Viva Glam II Lipstick for a satiny mauve finish.