The Lipstick Celebs Like Sienna Miller and Kim Kardashian Can't Get Enough Of

Charlotte Tilbury is the makeup artist on everyone’s lips—literally. Along with an impressive international following, the pro’s gorgeous lipstick range has garnered a legion of loyal celebrity fans, and for good reason. Her nourishing K.I.S.S.I.N.G. and Matte Revolution formulas, which create rich, buildable color without ever bleeding, are responsible for the full, flawless pouts you’ve seen on stars like Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, and Cindy Crawford, both on the red carpet and off. Starting with Sienna Miller (above), who swipes on Tilbury's Matte Revolution in Glastonberry ($32; net-a-porter.com), scroll through to shop each celeb's go-to shade.

Kim Kardashian

Her Shade: K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Nude Kate, $32; nordstrom.com

Amal Clooney

Her Shade: Matte Revolution in Red Carpet Red, $32; net-a-porter.com

Cindy Crawford

Her Shade: Matte Revolution in Bond Girl, $32; net-a-porter.com

Miranda Kerr

Her Shade: K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Coachella Coral, $32; nordstrom.com

Taylor Schilling

Her Shade: Matte Revolution in 1975 Red, $32; net-a-porter.com

Bella Hadid

Her Shade: Matte Revolution in Very Victoria, $32; net-a-porter.com

Emily Ratajowski

Her Shade: K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Penelope Pink, $32; nordstrom.com

