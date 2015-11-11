Stand Out This Season with 6 New Unexpected Bright Lips

Fall lipstick has almost become synonymous with seductive Merlot shades and leaf-matching browns, but there are several brands that are making a strong case for bright hues that stand out from the crowd of seasonal usuals. Big names like Giorgio Armani and even Dior have introduced these fun striking pigments that are anything but boring. It's time to give those scarlets a break.

Instead of reaching for the typical vamp colors, think vivid oranges and lilac tones that pop above your cozy turtlenecks. If you're still not quite sure how to choose the new statement making sticks, there's no need to worry. We've gathered a host of new lipsticks, and they're all shoppable below. Scroll down to shake up your fall lip routine.