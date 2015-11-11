Stand Out This Season with 6 New Unexpected Bright Lips

Alexis Bennett
Nov 11, 2015 @ 8:30 am

Fall lipstick has almost become synonymous with seductive Merlot shades and leaf-matching browns, but there are several brands that are making a strong case for bright hues that stand out from the crowd of seasonal usuals. Big names like Giorgio Armani and even Dior have introduced these fun striking pigments that are anything but boring. It's time to give those scarlets a break.

Instead of reaching for the typical vamp colors, think vivid oranges and lilac tones that pop above your cozy turtlenecks. If you're still not quite sure how to choose the new statement making sticks, there's no need to worry. We've gathered a host of new lipsticks, and they're all shoppable below. Scroll down to shake up your fall lip routine. 

Giorgio Armani F/W Runway Rouge D'Armani Sheer in Runway

This citrus-inspired beauty ($40; giorgioarmani.com) is an easy way to update your makeup. The pigment offers just enough color without being overbearing.

Tom Ford Lip Color in Lilac Nymph

Deep berry undertones make this new lilac Tom Ford lippie ($52; bloomingdales.com) a must-have for the fall and winter seasons.

YSL Rouge Voltupte Shine in Rose in Sound

This antioxidant packed lipstick ($36; barneys.com) gives lips a flush of color that's sure to make heads turn.

Dior Rouge Dior Look Couture Voluptuous Care Lipstick in Nouvelle Femme

Take this peacy hue ($35; saksfifthavenue.com) along with you on any and all occasions. The luminous shade instantly plumps up lips with minimal effort.

Lancome Rouge in Love in Rouge Grenadine

For a high potency lip color that stays put, look no further. This bright tube by Lancome ($29; lancome-usa.com) will make jaws drop all day long.

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor in Electric Orange

Here's proof that a bold fall lip doesn't have to involve an oxblood hue. Maybelline's new vibrant tube ($8; ulta.com) can make just as strong of a statement. 

