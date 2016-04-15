Breaking! Kylie Jenner’s New Metal Matte Lipsticks Are Launching Today

It’s been almost a week since Kylie Jenner announced that she’s launching another new line of metallic lipsticks and threw the world into a silent waiting game for the release date. Well, you guys, TODAY is the day. Check your WiFi, make yourself a snack, and get ready to click fast — like lightening speed fast.

Jenner shared the exciting news on her app, although she didn’t say anything about the exact time of the release. As the old saying goes, the best things in life are worth waiting for. Bets are, they'll appear on her cosmetics website later in the afternoon. Wouldn't that be a great way to end the work week?

King K | Heir | Reign A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 14, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

Keep checking KylieCosmetics.com regularly, or as much as you can get away with, because we all know they'll sell out in a matter of minutes. Good luck!