Bold Lip Colors for Every Skin Tone

A little goth and a lot bold, this 90s inspired trend has everyone crossing over to the dark side. Maroons and burgundies favor warmer skin tones while deeper plums, oxbloods and wines better suit those who have skin with cool undertones.

From left to right:

MAC Lipstick in Sin, $17; nordstrom.com

L'Oreal Project Runway Colour Riche Lips in Charming Cockatoo's Pout, $9; amazon.com

NARS in Fast Ride, $28; sephora.com

Bite Beauty Luminous Crème Lipstick in Cassis - Aubergine, $26; sephora.com