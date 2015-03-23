Bold Lip Colors for Every Skin Tone

This season, two opposing trends continue to battle for your attention. In one corner stands the "I woke up like this" look, featuring neutral colors and a barely there lip. The bold challenger is a statement lip. Whether you go bright and eye-catching or dark and moody, a quick swipe of the right color is guaranteed to instantly transform your look. In the battle of the bold versus the barely there, which will you choose? Check out our four favorite bold lip colors and decide for yourself.

Maroon

A little goth and a lot bold, this 90s inspired trend has everyone crossing over to the dark side. Maroons and burgundies favor warmer skin tones while deeper plums, oxbloods and wines better suit those who have skin with cool undertones.

MAC Lipstick in Sin, $17; nordstrom.com

L'Oreal Project Runway Colour Riche Lips in Charming Cockatoo's Pout, $9; amazon.com

NARS in Fast Ride, $28; sephora.com

Bite Beauty Luminous Crème Lipstick in Cassis - Aubergine, $26; sephora.com

Purple

Initially, the thought of leaving your house in purple lipstick might sound outrageous—silly even. But these hues aren't just for hippies—they're only slightly bolder than your staples. Lilac can easily be substituted for any soft pink and a more concentrated purple is just as bright as your favorite berry or fuchsia. Deeper, more pigmented shades work better on darker skin and lilacs look natural on lighter complexions.

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lip Color in Brazen Berry, $6; target.com

CoverGirl LipPerfection Lipcolor in Embrace, $7; kmart.com

Dolce & Gabbana in Fuchsia Violet, $35; sephora.com

MAC Lipstick in Heroine, $17; nordstrom.com

Nude

They key to getting this look is to choose a color that is one shade lighter or darker than your natural lip. This keeps your lips from completely disappearing and creates a polished finish. If you're not ready to take the leap, choose a shade with pink or taupe undertones for more color.

Dior Rouge Dior Baume in Star, $35; bloomingdales.com

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Honey Bare, $4; ulta.com

Clinique Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick in Matte Suede, $17; clinique.com

Tom Ford Lip Color in Vanilla Suede, $52; tomford.com

Red

Every woman needs a go-to red lipstick. Swiping on the perfect red makes even running errands seem chic. Don't think you can't wear red—there's a flattering shade for everyone. If you have warm, honey skin with yellow or gold undertones, take a page from Leighton Meester and try an something that leans orange. If you have porcelain or dark skin with cool undertones, blue-based, deeper shades look best. Wear it matte or glossy—either way it's a classic.

Revlon Matte Lipstick in Really Red, $8; drugstore.com

Bobbi Brown Scotch on the Rocks Limited Edition in Sultry Red, $28; bobbibrowncosmetics.com

Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick in F-Bomb Classic Red, $11; sephora.com

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Internse Lip Colour, $37; neimanmarcus.com

