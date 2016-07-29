Beyonce Already Discovered Your New Favorite Lipstick Shade

Earlier this week, the Internet collectively lost it when a photo of Beyonce, taken by Jay Z, made an appearance online. The photo was peak #instagramhusband goals. Sigh, if we had to count the number of times our friends refused to take even one picture of us.

Well last night, Beyonce shared several other family photos from her time in Europe for the European leg of her Formation tour on her Instagram, and they are expectedly amazing. Bey doesn't really know how to take a bad IG pic, after all.

Nine snaps popped into our feed, beginning with a picture of her and Jay Z on a terrace with the Eiffel Tower in the background and ending with one of Beyonce's fiery red-orange pout.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Beyonce's lipstick picture immediately caught our eye, and we consider knowing the exact shade a very important life task.

The #look actually makes three appearances, one of which is in an absolutely adorable photo with Blue Ivy putting a blue bow in Queen Bey's hair. There's also the video montage of Beyonce and Blue Ivy in matching dresses—a mother-daughter moment that will make you squeal.

Brb, looking for some lipstick and a mint green floral dress.