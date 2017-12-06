The Best Tinted Lip Balms to Get You Through Winter

Some balms shine, some shimmer, and some stain, but they should all be the key to hydrating chapped lips. Dry winter air can be brutal, leaving lips raw, cracked, and flaky—a condition that makes wearing matte or vibrant lipsticks nearly impossible.

That’s where tinted lip balms come in: They single handedly solve the struggle of trying to wear a traditional lipstick on a weather-worn pout. These ultra-moisturizing formulas condition lips all while providing a lightweight wash of color in a range of finishes, and in whatever shade is currently your favorite.

We’ve rounded up ten of the best nourishing tinted balms in a plethora of versatile shades to keep your lips their softest all winter long.

