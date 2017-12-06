The Best Tinted Lip Balms to Get You Through Winter

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Some balms shine, some shimmer, and some stain, but they should all be the key to hydrating chapped lips. Dry winter air can be brutal, leaving lips raw, cracked, and flaky—a condition that makes wearing matte or vibrant lipsticks nearly impossible.

That’s where tinted lip balms come in: They single handedly solve the struggle of trying to wear a traditional lipstick on a weather-worn pout. These ultra-moisturizing formulas condition lips all while providing a lightweight wash of color in a range of finishes, and in whatever shade is currently your favorite.

We’ve rounded up ten of the best nourishing tinted balms in a plethora of versatile shades to keep your lips their softest all winter long.

1 of 9 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Pop Balm in Electric Pink

L’Oreal’s balm leaves kiss of color on the lips while its ultra-hydrating formula of jojoba and shea butter keeps them hydrated throughout the day.

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

CoverGirl Colorlicious Oh Sugar! Lip Balm in Gumdrop 

If you’re still hesitant about trying out a vampy pout, this plum-tinted balm is the perfect gateway into the trend and will also treat dehydrated lips.

CoverGirl $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15 in Tulip

Aside from its moisturizing and protecting ingredients like vitamin C and E, Fresh’s buildable coverage will win you over if you want to get in on the vibrant lip trend without letting a bright shade wear you.

Fresh $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Sweet Violet

Burt’s Bee’s beeswax balm is a fan favorite for curing chapped lips. This tinted version, which delivers a pretty violet color with a few swipes, is an upgrade that will take your devotion to the classic formula to the next level.

Burt's Bees $5 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine in Pink In Confidence

Once you wear YSL’s lipstick and balm hybrid, you might not want to let another product near your pout again. Its formula includes moisture-sealing hyaluronic acid along with antioxidants and emollients to keep lips smooth for the entire day, and delivers high-shine, wearable color like this everyday pink shade.

Yves Saint Laurent $37 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner in Crimson & Clover 

This tinted balm offers long-lasting color like your favorite matte red lipstick, but wont dry out your lips thanks to its nourshing blend of natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, olive fruit, and vitamin E.

Ilia $26 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm in Pink

Dior's sheer balm adjusts to your body's chemistry so it leaves lips with a natural, subtle tint while mango butter and loofah extract repairs and keeps pouts hydrated. No wonder the tube's been a cult-favorite since it first hit shelves. 

Dior $34 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Tom Ford Beauty Clutch-Size Lip Balm 

Beat the winter blues by swiping on Tom Ford's vibrant roange-tinted balm. The gel-based formula conditions lips while delivering a high-shine finish.  

Tom Ford $36 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Colour in Cheeky 

Fake the appearance of fuller lips by applying a coat or two of Eve Lom's hydrating treatment. Shea butter nourishes lips, while hyaluronic acid gives them a plump, hydrated look. 

Eve Lom $24 SHOP NOW

