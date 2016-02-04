Shop the Best Pink Lipsticks for Each and Every Skin Tone

Alexis Bennett
Feb 04, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

From bright corals to barely there nudes, no matter what your skin tone may be there's a pink shade out there that is perfect for you. The ladies at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards demonstrated that the pretty hue can work well on just about anyone.

Julianne Moore chose a bright berry hue, while Uzo Aduba went for subtle muted statement with a nude shade. It doesn't matter what your preference may be, the stars on the red carpet proved that the blushing stain can be worn in several different ways. Get ready to be tickled pink by scrolling through our round up of tints that wowed underneath the flashing camera.

Julianne Moore

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rebel Rose, $8; target. L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Balm Pop Lipstick in Electric Pink, $6; target.com.

Uzo Aduba

Colour Pop in Chilly Chili, $6; colourpop.com.

Kiernan Shipka

Dior Addict Lip Glow Liner Spring 2016 Limited Edition in Universal Pink, $32; dior.com. Dior Addict Lip Glow Spring 2016 Limited Edition in Lilac; dior.com.

Claire Danes

Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo Complete Care Lipshine in Conte, $37; chanel.com.

Sarah Hyland

Dior Nude Rouge Lipstick in Swan, $35; nordstrom.com. Burt’s Bees Squeezable Beeswax Lip Balm, $4; drugstore.com.

Susan Sarandon

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Wisteria Rose, $6; target.com.

Emilia Clarke

Dior Nude Rouge Lipstick in Swan, $35; nordstrom.com. Dior Addict Ultra Gloss #553 Princess (launching March 2016); sephora.com.

Alicia Vikander

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillowtalk, $22; nordstrom.com. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Bond Girl, $32; nordstrom.com.

Saoirse Ronan

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Séduisante, $37; nordstrom.com.

Sarah Silverman

Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Canvas Dusty Rose, $10; sephora.com.

Naomi Watts

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy and Forbidden Kiss , $10 each; walmart.com.

Demi Moore

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Hollywood Honey, $22; nordstrom.com. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Bond Girl, $32; nordstrom.com.

