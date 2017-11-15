We Found The Perfect Nude Lipstick for Fair Skin

I could lie and tell you that as a beauty editor, I've tried hundreds of nude lipsticks. But truth be told, I've only had the heart to personally try out a handful—that's how disappointing it is when yet another nude washes out my fair, pink-toned complexion. (I know, I know, cue a chorus of tiny violins.)

But last week, at the urging of our editor in chief—who shares my rosy undertones—I drummed up the courage to swipe on Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lipstick in Nude-Pink ($10; target.com). Boy, was she spot-on: The ever-so-slightly brown base of the hue makes it juuust taupe-y enough that it doesn't read as flat against already-pink skin tones.

The formula itself is balm-like and incredibly easy to wear. It's one of those lipsticks you can just kind of smoosh on your lips in a cab and trust that it looks haphazardly chic, not just haphazard. What more could a girl want?