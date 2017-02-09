Lip Primers that Do More than Just Make Your Lipstick Last

Courtesy (4); Time Inc. Digital Studio
Erin Lukas
Feb 09, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Lipstick devotees know the effort that comes with committing to a bold lip shade. Whether you're headed on a dating app meet-cute or want to head to a mid-day work meeting with smudge-free lips, swiping on a primer is key for an even lipstick application that will hold up without frequent touch-ups wherever the day—or night—leads you. And our favorite makeup brands have upped the ante by including bonus features to their forumlas. From Too Faced's primer's glossy finish for the lipgloss addicts out there, to E.L.F.'s dual-ended stick that also plumps lips. we've rounded up our favorite multitaskers. Keep scrolling for the best primers that do more than simply keep your lip color intact.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Lip Primer

Sephora Collection $12 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Primer

Anastasia Beverly Hills $16 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

E.L.F. Lip Primer & Plumper 

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Too Faced Lip Insurance Glossy Lip Primer 

Too Faced $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Lip 

MAC $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Stila Lush Lips Water Plumping Primer 

Stila $21 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Ultimate Ozone Multipurpose Primer Pencil

Urban Decay $18 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Cargo HD Picture Perfect Lip Primer

Cargo $19 SHOP NOW

