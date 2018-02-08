The Best Long-Wear Lipsticks That Won’t Kiss Off This Valentine's Day

Erin Lukas
Feb 08, 2018

Whether your Valentine's Day plans consist of a dinner date with your S.O. or ordering in and watching Netflix, stressing out over smudged or worn-off lipstick shouldn't be on the night's itinerary.

A lot of lipsticks promise that they're long-wearing, but in reality they smear or fade before you finish your first glass of wine or turn the lower half of your date's face into an abstract painting after one kiss.

This year, we're here to help. From classic matte red to glossy pink, we've rounded up the best long-lasting lipsticks in every shade, whatever your mood.

Keep scrolling for right long-wear lipsticks that will stay on until February 15th—if that's what you want them to do.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Fiore

If you want to go the festive route with a bright pink lip, this Stila color is a great option. Although the formula offers high pigment, it's infused with nourishing vitamin E and avocado oil to keep it from drying out your lips. 

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Christiano 

The only other name on your lips other than your date's on February 14th: this shade from Tom Ford's collection of lipsticks named after the men and women in his life. Christiano is a vibrant rorange, an unexpected alternative to a classic red. A mix of hydrating ingredients like soja seed extract, brazilian murumuru butter, and chamomilla flower oil give the lipstick a creamy texture that's easy to apply, but not so easy to get off. 

CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Gelebrity 

If bright lipsticks aren't your thing, reach for a peachy nude like this COVERGIRL tube. It may only take under a minute to apply, but the satin finish shade offers a rich pigment that won't slide off of your lips mid-makeout sesh. 

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella 

There's a few reasons NARS' lip pencil in "Cruella" has been a longstanding cult-classic makeup product. Not only is the jumbo crayon *perfect* shade of red, it's long-lasting yet non-drying thanks to a blend of silicones in its formula. Basically, it's the equivalent of wearing velvet on your lips. 

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Laminated Fuchsia 

Lip gloss isn't exactly Valentine's Day-friendly. Think about it: On an average day, a shiny gloss sticks to everything from your hair to the crumbs of your morning bagel. Combining the tacky texture with potentially kissing would be a disaster. That's where L'Oreal's lipstick comes in: the formula has a touch of sheen for a soft, shiny finish that stays on your lips. 

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in S1ngle

Hate the heavy feeling of most matte lipsticks? Rihanna's here to help. Fenty's shine-free lipsticks are rich in pigment and staying power, but not in weight. If you're feeling low-key makeup-wise this Valentine's Day, swipe on a peach shade for a little color. 

Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Devotion 

When it doubt, go with a your lips but better shade. Accessorize a smoky eye or cat eye with a swipe of this rose Laura Mercier tube. The formula is infused with emollients and a special mattifying powder that gives it a smooth, velvety texture that won't wear off. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in Merlot Blow 

Take lipstick inspiration from your favorite bottle of red that you picked up for the night by matching your lipstick to it. Part liquid lipstick, part lip pencil, Marc Jacobs' new crayon has the look and feel of your favorite liquid formulas but offers up to 16-hours of wear with no flaking or dryness. 

